Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Wall Street Is Giving Up On Twitter (bloomberg.com)
68 points by petethomas 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 101 comments | favorite





Twitter is so powerful. When Paul Graham wants to say something, he takes to Twitter to do it. Not Facebook. Not Hacker News. Not reddit.

The same goes for many of the most influential people in the world.

Twitter has incredible utility for powerful people but very limited utility for average people. Maybe the exact opposite of facebook. On Facebook, my friends interact with me. On twitter, I speak into the void.

reply


It's interesting to see how the power and reach of every word on Twitter by politicians or journalists, yet Twitter is unable to profit from it. On the other hand, nobody cares about the power of a Facebook posting or an instagram, yet Facebook makes so much money of the frivolity.

reply


>yet Twitter is unable to profit from it.

Twitter could front run wall street on Donald Trump tweets.

reply


It's reminiscent of the way that broadcast news was transformed as profit became a motive (basically the themes that are explored in the movie 'Network').

News orgs were never in themselves meant to be profitable, yet they were at the heart of the big three network's identities (and had enormous reach).

reply


Oh I care about the power of FB posting and indeed instagram. I think you're seriously underestimating the reach and popularity of those platforms.

reply


And a Snap is volatile and even more frivolous! Maybe they're even MORE valuable!

reply


They should charge you for each 'like' you get for a post. First 100 would be free.

reply


They could at least charge by completed likes. That is, hold likes as prospective, and complete only after payment.

reply


They're potentially able to profit from it, but they feel the need to have thousands of employees.

reply


I find the exact same thing; on every other social platform you get out more or less what you put in and it's reasonably easy to build persistent acquaintances and even intimate friendships over time.

I decided to make a concerted effort to participate more on Twitter a few months back, but if you have a low number of followers hardly anyone interacts with you, it's like being in a big crowd where a few people have megaphones and everyone else is whispering. I suppose I could buy a bunch of followers for $ in order to seem more worth talking to but that's a bullshit tactic and I don't respect platforms where bullshit is rewarded. Twitter seems to function best as an adjunct to other media than as a self-sustaining ecosystem.

Frankly I feel Twitter has made the internet (and by extension, society) worse in numerous ways - the dumb 140 character limit (notwithstanding this being inherited from SMS), its appalling user interface, and the overuse of simplistic metrics to score everyone and everything they say, promoting the crudest sort of lowest-common-denominator social proof.

As far as I can see the best way to be popular on Twitter (other than already being famous to start with) is to be an ass, which will get social approval from people who feel the same way but are inhibited from expressing that for whatever reason. The good things about Twitter (speed and flatness) persist despite the other factors rather than as a result of them. If it shut down tomorrow I think people would get over the loss within a week.

reply


Instagram has notionally the same dynamic as twitter but somehow they do a lot better at convincing their eye balls that they are welcome on the platform and have a voice. Or at least it seems to me.

reply


Linus Torvalds uses Google+. Compare https://plus.google.com/+LinusTorvalds to https://twitter.com/Linus__Torvalds/with_replies?lang=en

Which means that different people in different communities choose different communication tools for reasons that are not obvious.

reply


Robert Scoble uses Facebook.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RobertScoble Twitter: https://twitter.com/Scobleizer

Of note for Scoble is that there's much more room to talk on Facebook than twitter. I wonder if that's a similar reason that Torvalds uses G+

reply


Quite probably, G+ also doesn't beg for login like Facebook does sometimes so it's easier to use without an account.

reply


Oddly, when I clicked on Linus's G+ link it redirected me to a G+ advertising sequence, complete with web popups. I had to click a second time to actually get there.

I think that may be my biggest issue with G+ (despite so few people using it)... they keep changing it. Facebook evolves much more slowly, so it's much more predictable and comfortable to the distracted and comfort-seeking social media user like myself. G+ is constantly experimenting and I can't easily pin down exactly what it is...

reply


Is there a service that can aggregate posts from people in Google+, Twitter, Facebook, blogs, patreon, etc?

reply


Carmack used to, didn't he? Until Facebook hired him?

reply


Carmack uses Twitter a lot. But he uses Facebook for longer posts.

reply


Torvalds. David Brin. Tim O'Reilly (although Tim uses or used to use multiple platforms in an ongoing fashion). Randall Schwartz. A few others I'm not thinking of right now.

Plus garnered a bit of a "tech"/thinker corner. I don't know whether it has any remaining vibrancy/growth, at this point, or whether its mostly a matter of inertia combined with the crapitude of other platforms for the particular communicating they are doing.

Too bad Plus was so thoroughly hosed from the start by political agendas.

OT: At Christmas, I stopped accessing Facebook. I thought it would be for a few days or a week. Coming up on two months, soon, and I haven't been able to make myself go back. Even with a relatively small set of FB friends whom I actually, personally know, and who are nice and not rabid and actually respond meaningfully to some of my own contributions, there.

In some ways, the impersonal, more technical content on Plus (and here, and etc.) is easier. There is no "missing aspect" as there is with FB engagement with friends.

Twitter? Gave up on that years ago. Tim O'Reilly had an interesting post or two about some of its positive, community aspects, in its early days. But now, it just mostly seems a megaphone for the loud and discontent.

And then, too, anywhere Trump et al. are and that seems to aid his lying megalomania. I'm not inclined to lend it the (incremental) support of my participation.

If he's a particular indication of their future, well, then, welcome to the gutter, Twitter.

reply


Care to share which of pg's tweets you found powerful? I would say that when pg has something to say, he takes to his blog. I dont think his tweets are within an order of magnitude as valuable as his blog. And for that reason I don't agree with your assessment of Twitter.

I don't think you're giving the distribution mechanisms enough credit. The only reason that the POTUS's tweets hold so much weight is because every 24 hour news company reports on them endlessly. It gets power from magnification.

reply


Twitter simplifies re-broadcasting and discovery..

Only people who know Paul Graham will know about his blog, but his tweets can be re-broadcast to a much wider audience through re-tweeting, who can be exposed to him without having sought him out or known about him in the first place.

I've discovered, and subsequently followed, probably half of my twitter feed through re-tweets from my existing feed.

I have to imagine that's the same for a lot of others.

reply


I agree with this, Twitter is still the best place for celebrities to interact with their fans. Elon Musk for example has unveiled more than a few of his ideas and dropped details of his products on Twitter instead of anywhere else.

reply


I follow musicians' pages on Facebook - they announce all kinds of things there.

reply


The problem with that is Facebook doesn't always show you everything from everyone you follow.

reply


There's no reason he couldn't do the same with a mailing list.

Twitter might have value, but no route to profitability.

Edit: Y'all are super salty about Twitter falling apart. Sad!

reply


The interaction is completely different. I can check on Elon's twitter whenever I want without having to subscribe. People can have conversations around his tweets without spamming strangers' inboxen. I can send you a link to one of his tweets and you can pass it on to whoever you want without exposing my address to your friends. I have no idea why you would compare the two.

reply


You just described a mailing list with a web frontend. Perfect example: NANOG (North American network ops group)

Massive mailing list. Web enabled. Trivial cost. Deep links possible to share.

I compare the two because I'm old, tech is cyclic, and everyone reinvents the wheel. Twitter is, clearly, not special, and can't justify its valuation.

reply


I use twitter to get instant updates on current news from reporters sitting in WH briefing rooms and other breaking news unfiltered from the people on the ground. I like reading quotes from what is happening real time and being able to respond before it even hits the live NBC news feed.

You just aren't going to ever have that with a mailing list. If you could we would be doing it.

reply


The barrier for a follow is so much lower than a mailing list. I am not going to sign up for a mailing list from a random comedian to send me their tour dates that 98% of the time aren't relevant to me. But I will put up with them Tweeting those date if their other Tweets are funny.

reply


The reach of mailing lists is orders of magnitude smaller.

People have to sign up for a mailing list; and people who aren't signed up generally don't get your content. This is a stark contrast with Twitter, where content is shared at a significantly higher rate. I don't necessarily have to subscribe to a certain source to get content from them, if someone in my network decides to share that content. When was the last time you received a message that was sent over a mailing list that someone forwarded to your inbox?

I don't follow Elon Musk, but if he puts out an important tweet someone I follow will retweet him putting his content in my feed. An Elon tweet with some big announcement easily reaches an audience of millions. No mailing list has that kind of reach.

reply


Twitter is way better for directly hype-building around those tweets. Although maybe a mailing list could be marketed in a similar way, of done cleverly.

reply


Twitter might be better, but it appears it can't make money from "being better" than a mailing list.

You can be the best platform in the world, and if you don't make money, you're going under.

reply


I share the same feeling when using Twitter with a following mainly consisting of friends. If the sole purpose was to communicate with friends, why do so publicly on Twitter?

There is a sense that you can connect with influential people on Twitter, but the truth is your voice just gets lost in a sea of noise.

reply


I've found twitter works okay for discussing small scale events. Local journos tweet the goings on of city council and citizens and councillors and journos pile into the conversation. Muni politics is my hobby, but it does shine for this so I assume it extends to similar fields of small-scale news.

reply


This type of statement reminds me of being in the music business (for the short period of time I was in it). Everyone would always hype their artist as the best thing since sliced bread. "You gotta hear this guy" "She's got an amazing voice" "They are so powerful". While I heard a lot of amazing talent — the fact of the matter was that they weren't "It". No matter how much marketing and promotion went behind them, they never grew beyond a decent sized market segment.

I do agree with you saying that Twitter has powerful impact. It's the primary social media network I use to get information from the development community I follow and I don't even use Facebook anymore. That being said, I'm starting to wonder if I'm in the same boat as the people promoting artists that were just never destined to be mega-stars.

reply


I don't have a Twitter account, so the only way I see it is if something gets reposted on my FB feed or some other media outlet. Which generally means someone notable and/or famous for some reason. Personally, I'm okay with this level of filtering.

reply


It is interesting that PG doesnt participate here anymore, at all. Wonder why?

reply


> The same goes for many of the most influential people in the world.

The President of the United States, for instance.

reply


Can't tell if you're serious or just have an aptitude at this.

reply


Anyone have any thoughts on turning Twitter into a publicly funded utility? It's fraught with difficulties, and maybe unconstitutional, but as you say Twitter is an extremely powerful tool and it would be a tragedy to lose it just because it can't find a way to extract money from its users.

reply


Public funding would be massively problematic (especially in this political climate), but I agree about wanting to conserve the utility even if it's not a good way to make money. I'm surprised that a distributed open alternative hasn't appeared by now.

reply


When Paul Graham wants to say something, he takes to Twitter to do it.

Wow. I didn't even know he tweeted.

reply


https://twitter.com/paulg/status/663456748494127104?lang=en is probably his most controversial tweet

reply


powerful != profitable

reply


I've never seen a company in such an advantageous market position as Twitter, do so little with so many employees. They benefit from so much free advertising through self-promotion where people proudly display their twitter handle on TV or at the end of news stories and articles yet they're still unable to achieve any growth or noticeably improve their product.

From the outside it looks like they're at a virtual feature freeze and stand-still meanwhile all other Tech giants are firing on all cylinders with a continuous stream of new features and products.

Meanwhile Twitter struggles at implementing the most requested feature for many years - to edit Tweets. They're also in a prime position to benefit from Live video which they still can't capitalize on, there's no discovery and you can't even subscribe or get any notifications to the shows you're interested in, instead all you see is a tiny animated gif in the corner that's easily ignored as an Ad to show you what's playing.

I don't see how Twitter can continue as an independent company, the best thing that can happen to them is to get acquired and get some new blood in charge of product development, unfortunately there's so many trolls and hate speech on Twitter that no-one wants to touch them - another area they continue to flounder on.

reply


Twitter's operating expenses are on par with Tesla's. Not to diminish how hard it is to manage Twitter's load but their spending is way out of proportion. And their revenue is on the order of 2 bn/year; there's no fundamental reason they can't be profitable.

reply


| Om Malik is the most recent of many people to ask why Twitter is such a big deal.

| The reason is that it's a new messaging protocol, where you don't specify the recipients. New protocols are rare. Or more precisely, new protocols that take off are. There are only a handful of commonly used ones: TCP/IP (the Internet), SMTP (email), HTTP (the web), and so on. So any new protocol is a big deal. But Twitter is a protocol owned by a private company. That's even rarer.

| Curiously, the fact that the founders of Twitter have been slow to monetize it may in the long run prove to be an advantage. Because they haven't tried to control it too much, Twitter feels to everyone like previous protocols. One forgets it's owned by a private company. That must have made it easier for Twitter to spread.

- paul graham 09'

reply


Because they haven't tried to control it too much...

Was this true in '09? It doesn't seem like it has been true in a long time.

reply


Has anyone explored the design space that Twitter is a member of? It seems like it's just a cut-down version of publish-subscribe with a couple of eponymous channels (write, read) per user (and then the complexities of message threading).

The invention of hashtags was an attempt to add adhoc pub-sub channel support (not, as they are seemingly sometimes assumed to be, a metadata/folksonomy thing or an opportunity for a pithy closing phrase.)

All this is easy to duplicate. Is any of it even patented by Twitter?

reply


I think Twitter's business model should be to charge users based on the number of followers they have. Give them a free threshold of say 10K followers, and then charge them a fee after that. Users clearly benefit, and often profit, from their large follower base. Twitter should profit from it too.

reply


I think of Twitter as free multicast SMS on the internet. There is no business model in that.

reply


WhatsApp is 'just SMS' but it was bought for 20+ billion.

Twitter has a multitude of opportunities to monetize their user base. Their management has just done a poor job.

reply


WhatsApp was bought because it was popular in India and Brazil, markets that have historically been weaker for Facebook Messenger. Together, they ensured that Facebook would get a nigh-insurmountable lead in marketshare over Google in the messaging space [1].

Twitter in neither a threat to anyone, nor a strong candidate for a defensive purchase [2][3][4]. The two companies are hardly comparable.

[1] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13465483 [2] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=11914620 [3] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=12420732 [4] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=12083975

reply


Yeah but people don't like being monetized. If someone has to pay to get a tweet in front of you then it's probably because nobody would bother to spread that information for free, so chances are any sponsored tweet has low value to the viewer. Conversely if you can have huge reach by paying then the (slim) value of social proof becomes meaningless because you're not really popular, you just bought the digital equivalent of a billboard in an attempt to seem popular. Adding too much money lowers the overall value proposition.

reply


WhatsApp may have a healthy revenue stream, but I'll just point out that being acquired for huge $$$$ does not in itself make it a good business.

reply


WhatsApp has lots of users and makes no money. Sounds a lot like Twitter to me.

reply


at what point do we all wake up from the momentary lapse of reason and admit that Twitter is not a good idea? it's not a good way to communicate (unless propaganda and vicious harrassment is what you're going for). it's not a good way to make money. it's not a good way to advertise. it's not good for anything really.

reply


forget twitter, gnu/social is the future https://gnu.io/social/

reply


While I would like to see this as the future of social relations, I doubt it in just about every aspect.

The reason services like twitter and snapchat are so dominate is because they're so easy to use and uniform across everything. It's why everyone now prefers slack/discuss to IRC and other legacy channels (among features aswell). Typical users don't have time to research and setup software, they simply just want to use it.

I understand that there's federated signup and all that, but the second you have to explain what any of that means to a user, you've basically lost them.

On the first listed GNU site:

  This is the place for you who are tired of private companies controlling your conversations and contacts and selling them for profit.
While I care deeply about what this statement has to say, I don't think my ideals fall in line with the average twitter user. They simply don't care about who's profiting off of it, as long as they get to announce their next vlog.

reply


of course, it's barely growing.

reply


this is the sad truth.

Twitter is a perfect example of something that could have worked as a small company with moderate expectations and a tight budget. Instead they presumed that "eventually" the money would catch up to their Fortune 500 ambitions, if they could just get enough eyeballs.

Welcome to the new "real world" of the "Long Tail," Twitter. Turns out that being the #2 social network, just like being the #2 music streaming service, the #2 ride-sharing network, or the #2 search result means a big step down in importance, reach, and profit potential in the Long Tail world (and being #50 puts you in a completely different zip code altogether).

Twitter created expectations that it cannot meet.

reply


Agree that Twitter could have been great with different expectations.

However, I don't even think they're number 2. Depending on how you count it, that's got to be WhatsApp, Instagram, SnapChat, or LinkedIn.

reply


> Twitter created expectations that it cannot meet.

Yes but in reality they can massively scale down, layoff hundreds and be a very profitable company. How many employees do you believe it really takes to run Twitter? Maybe 100?

After they do this, someone can buy it and take it private and print money for 10 years.

reply


The number 2 music streaming servicd has a rather healthier balance sheet if I recall correctly.

reply


It's impossible to follow a twitter conversation if you don't understand how twitter works. It's a huge barrier to entry for new users and I don't think they'll start growing again until they fix this problem

reply


I think twitter needs to be saved. It obviously needs a lot of work especially with language and spam tweet filtering and fake accounts. But it is totally doable.

Why can't twitter charge a certain fee to official verified accounts of famous people who do use the platform to engage with their followers. And to justify their fee they can provide them with more tools at hand. I am not a very heavy twitter user but it is one social network product that has the power to do good and bad in real world.

reply


I just want Twitter to die as soon as possible so that people move on to a better (and hopefully a decentralized) alternative.

reply


In related news, app.net will shut down in March (http://blog.app.net/2017/01/12/app-net-is-shutting-down/).

reply


Like Micro.Blog?

http://micro.blog/about

reply


Lofty valuations are based on expectations of a lot of growth in subs and $/sub.

Even though they have a lot of users and some $/sub - without the growth it won't justify the valuation multiple.

So they have to get priced more like a normal company, with normal growth rates.

Which is the 'bubble burst' that so many post-IPO companies have to face. There's a few that can keep it going, or make up for it in other ways ... but not Twitter.

I feel Snap may be in the same category: their offer at least today is somewhat nichy. My mother uses Facebook, but will never use Snapchat as it is today.

reply


I'm not sure I'd compare Snap with Twitter. Twitter has essentially flat-lined. Snap has only been monetized for a little over a year now and has at least demonstrated that they're capable of bringing in revenue, based on their ~$350M in 2016 and $1B 2017 projection. They're just beginning and I think they'll find more ways to capitalize on their large user base in the future.

reply


I see your point - but when Twitter went public, they were still growing, and their valuation was lofty, based on expectations of considerably more growth.

Snapchat is in possibly a weaker situation: they are not making any money - and in order to justify their valuation, they really do have to grow for a long period of time.

I believe that Snap is 'similar to Twitter' in that Snap will not become like Facebook - i.e. 'ubiquitous and incumbent'.

I believe that Snap will likely 'hit a wall' in growth at some point.

The greater risk is that Snapchat may be a fad.

Twitter 'was a fad', but when the hype died down - they are still kind of a broadly usable tool for media, celebs - Tweets are used extensively in reporting coverage. This gives a lot of stickyness to the platform.

Snap ... is the 'zen cool' thing for 18-26 year olds ... but that could change very quickly. There's no reason that their user base can just switch to FB messenger (where everyone else is), SMS or whatever to do 'regular communication' when they are too old to be 'sharing irreverent stories'. And the 14-year-olds today, when they turn 18-ish may have some other cool thing to do.

So if we can separate the 'fad' and 'utility' parts of the platform - Facebook has a good deal of 'utility' that applies to a very broad base. Twitter has some 'utility' to a narrower base.

I'm weary that Snapchat just doesn't have the kind of 'utility' that it needs to survive after the 'fad' dies down.

That said, they have been good at innovating and 'staying cool'. A lot of brands manage to 'stay relatively cool'. They could adapt/evolve into something consistently cool, or consistently useful. Possibly. But there's nothing on the roadmap that says they would.

Which is why I think there is risk in this.

reply


> but will never use Snapchat as it is today.

Snapchat is completely covered in sponsored content now. Unless you have dozens of people you follow, ads make up the majority of the experience.

reply


Please, what are "subs" and "$/sub"? I haven't heard of these. Thank you.

reply


Here's something from a heavy Twitter user that could save Twitter:

1) Offer ad freedom. Twitter has IIRC 300M users - if only 10% of these pay 1€ a month, that's 30M a month or 360M a year. Way more than enough to keep the lights on, and maybe even enough to replace lost ad revenue.

2) Open up the app ecosystem again - allow third party clients features like DM pictures and polls. Many people are fed up with the official mobile client.

3) Donald J. Trump. About 25M people follow him, and ad slots on his account should fetch a boatload of money. Not to mention that people sign up for Twitter just to read his latest brain f.rts... these could all be "upconverted" to full-on engaging Twitter users.

reply


I doubt that 10% of Twitter users would pay 1 EUR / month (=> 12 EUR / year!) for an ad-free experience.

Here is one survey I found, which states that ~10% of people said they would pay at least 10$ / year for ad-free Facebook: http://marketingland.com/survey-ten-percent-would-pay-at-lea...

Surveys greatly overstate such figures because it is much easier to say "yes I want to pay" than to actually hand over money. Also, I would argue that Facebook is more important for most users than Twitter (their central problem).

reply


In reality most people who want "ad free" anything will just install an ad blocker - it's free.

reply


The ads on social networks are native content though (in the feeds). Much more difficult to block.

Not to mention most use in in native mobile apps, a further hinderance to ad blocking.

reply


> The ads on social networks are native content though (in the feeds). Much more difficult to block.

Do they include an indicator that they are ads? If so, not really.

> Not to mention most use in in native mobile apps, a further hinderance to ad blocking.

Meh, I already use Xposed to block ads in the official YouTube app. And installing a 3rd party client would also solve this without the added complexity.

reply


and therein lies the problem, 10% of Facebook's MAU is 180 million, that nets them 1.8 billion a year. They made 9 billion dollars last quarter. It doesn't make sense for them to switch to $10 a year.

Even if they show ads to remaining users, most of the paying users are going to end up being avid users of the service who are probably more valuable for ads.

reply


Trying to profit on the backs of regular users won't work for Twitter. Charging a regular fee, loading up on enough ads to keep investors happy, or anything else like that is a quick way to lose a bunch of users. Instead, Twitter need to think like Google or any other ad network. They should charge those who make money by tweeting. The industrial tweeters, the people flogging their sites or albums or hair products or whatever. If you've ever hired a social media consultant, Twitter should be charging you thousands of dollars a year. I'm sure there's some level of "tweets read per week" that would catch Kim K while sparing most high school tech bloggers.

reply


Getting 10% of users to pay would be extremely unlikely, though. I think a more realistic number would be closer to 0.5%.

reply


Twitters yearly revenue is more than 2 billion. So 360 million wouldn't solve their problem.

Twitters problem isn't that they don't make money. They make a lot of money. Their problem is that their stock-valuation means that in the future their investors expect them to make ridiculous amounts of money, and they don't have any obvious way to get there.

reply


I use a third party client (because the official one does not, for example, support multiple accounts) and I never saw ads.

Note this is not the client filtering them out (they'd be banned in an instant) it's just that the API only returns what's actually in my timeline.

Now that I think of it, it's the same with tweetdeck.. so, if you're a power user (the kind who'd be more likely to pay for the service) you already don't see them.

reply


> I use a third party client (because the official one does not, for example, support multiple accounts) and I never saw ads.

Huh? On Android I have three accounts and at least that works fine (given various exceptions, but generally it's OK). Not sure about iPhone client.

> Now that I think of it, it's the same with tweetdeck.. so, if you're a power user (the kind who'd be more likely to pay for the service) you already don't see them.

TweetDeck is a horrible mess for multiple accounts, from a UX perspective...

reply


They really do need to do this. Any embedded tweets for Trump/about Trump should automatically have an ad underneath them. They've never had more eye balls on their tweets than now and they should capitalize on that.

reply


Regarding your first point. 360M is about half of their quarterly revenue. If they aren't able to survive with that amount, how would they survive with 360M a year.

reply


HN folks, does every post about Twitter need to be made about the president? The unwarranted injection of politics into every single discussion is getting very, very tiring.

The article didn't mention him. He's not even in the top 25 most followed or active people on the site. Obama had more influence as #3! And yet, as I write this, every single comment in this damn thread mentions him. [1] Enough already! This is the first time I've wanted to flag an article for its comment section rather than the article itself.

[1]: http://i.imgur.com/cHEV2ww.png

reply


This kind of comment, though surely well-intended, unfortunately doesn't push us in the right direction. The best move is to just post civilly and substantively on the topic at hand.

Edit: do flag unwarranted injections of politics, because you're right that we're not here for that either.

reply


Trump and Twitter are in many ways inseparable and at least tangentially relevant to the article. It's unique that a sitting president would utilize a social platform so prominently, that so many people would have the opportunity to engage with him directly. It's argued that Trump's uptick in Twitter usage has raised its overall visibility as well.

So, it's not unfair to bring him up. It's also not inherently political to do so.

reply


> He's not even in the top 25 most followed or active people on the site. Obama had more influence as #3!

I think that's entirely the wrong metric. Obama used/uses Twitter to duplicate content that is being released as a press release, TV appearance, etc. etc.

Trump does not. His thoughts are "first on Twitter", and the combination of that plus the fact that he is the President of the United States means that he is an absolutely integral part of the Twitter story, whether you like it or not.

reply


>HN folks, does every post about Twitter need to be made about the president

The only regular exposure I have to Twitter comes from seeing articles and/or social media posts about Donald Trump's tweets.

reply


I think this is the case for many folks -- myself included.

I never use or read Twitter directly either, nor do I see any reason for me to. I only see reports about what Trump has written on Twitter.

reply


Fine, then substitute Kayne instead.

reply


"The unwarranted injection of politics into every single discussion is getting very, very tiring."

Some folks won't be satisfied until everybody is clearly aware that they're deeply, DEEPLY unhappy with the 2016 election results.

This will continue for another three years, at which point things will change to how Candidate X is so much better, and we'll hear about Candidate X in everything. If Candidate X loses the 2020 election, expect a repeat of the current situation.

I'm sure there's a cicada analogy here somewhere.

reply


I don't think your parent's sentiment necessarily has anything to do with the results of the election. Even before Nov. 8 2016 there's been plenty of debate about how much politics should play a role in HN, even beyond what the guidelines.

This is not the first time a member has mentioned wanting less politics. It's perfectly legitimate to want to be able to discuss articles without having politics added to it. The current submission makes no mention of politics in general or Trump in particular. Given how much discussion of politics is going on in other threads, it's understandable to want the bar to to drag it in to be higher. How much of what is being said is new?

reply


I based my post off of this part of the parent comment: " And yet, as I write this, every single comment in this damn thread mentions him."

And not only was that poster right, at the time it was written, it is a frigging epidemic everywhere right now. On HN, on Reddit, on every platform; if the topic at hand is not tightly focused and apolitical, somebody eventually will make a derogative Trump comment.

Some of it is purely for humor. Some of it is pure snark. Some of it is virtue signalling. But almost all of it is noise, not signal.

reply


What this thread has taught me is that fighting this trend, even on HN, is not worth the time. The haters are going to hate, and there's no point suggesting that maybe it's not a good place for it, lest you want your comments greyed.

Trump uses Twitter, therefore any topic about Twitter is about Trump by proxy, or something.

reply


[flagged]


sigh

After today reading theRealTrump for the first time and in general realising how much twitter is his tool of communication with his underlings, since the traditional medias belong to a different group, my first thoughts were actually, that this might be a powerplot against trump ...

I think I need to stop reading political news for a while and get out of the door again ...

reply


I let the newspeople follow him, and reserve my winces for when the tweets are bad enough to make headlines.

reply


Following Trump doesn't put $ in Twitter's coffers.

Twitter is bloated and still doesn't know how to truly monetize their product. Wall Street has been floating it on potential for a while now.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: