Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Structured Procrastination: Do Less and Deceive Yourself (archive.org)
34 points by Tomte 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 7 comments | favorite





But if I put big seemingly important but not really important things at the top and then work on the bottom ones, I will know that I am doing this, and resent myself. That's the biggest issue with my procrastination: my self loathing.

(Ironically, here I am, reading this article about how to do the things I am suppose to be doing with at least 5 things that need to be done before this week is over)

reply


Slightly different approach -- I put my big projects on top of my list, and smaller bites of those projects below. The smaller bites are more approachable, and I tend to want to tackle them quicker. And sometimes I surprise myself, realizing a project IS done, as I tick off the last little bite and realize there isn't another one to start.

reply


> Procrastinators often follow exactly the wrong tack. They try to minimize their commitments, assuming that if they have only a few things to do, they will quit procrastinating and get them done. But this goes contrary to the basic nature of the procrastinator and destroys his most important source of motivation. The few tasks on his list will be by definition the most important, and the only way to avoid doing them will be to do nothing. This is a way to become a couch potato, not an effective human being.

reply


Hard to tell (on my mobile screen anyway), but this was written by John Perry, philosophy professor at Stanford [1]. I've been a huge fan of his ideas on this for ~20 years. He has a number of other light essays. His website appears down at the moment though.

[1] https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Perry_(philosopher)

reply


Except for the super annoying blue bar popping in and out of this horrible website I'll never visit again, great article!

I have found myself inadvertently taking advantage of my procrastination in this way before, and it's useful to codify it in the language this article uses.

EDIT: The horrible website is one I have respect for, archive.org, which didn't use to have this eye-gouging UX. I'll send them a friendly feedback email about it.

reply


Make sure to add a donation to that email if you haven't already. They do an amazing job! :)

reply


I think the blue bar is from http://www.structuredprocrastination.com/, archive has it's own bar with capture date selection, that can be closed.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: