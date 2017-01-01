Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: Aragon – Everything you need to run your company on Ethereum (aragon.one)
53 points by luisivan 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 33 comments | favorite





My 'cryptoequity' project was on the Hacker News front page a couple years ago (https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=7992667), in which many commentators noted that many high value applications were probably illegal.

As enthusiastic as I remain about the overall premise of equity replacements issued on cryptographically secure ledgers (including Etheruem, which I started with by running the educational channel Ethercasts), I don't see anything in this presentation that indicates that the massive challenges regarding nation-state regulation have been solved.

Even were one to go on the premise that one can effectively run this in a sandbox away from standard nation-state regulation, one has the more general problem of enforceability of contracts, etc. If I hire you via a crypto-contract but then you don't deliver the associated goods, what recourse do I have?

This and related effects caused ~2 years of delays in my own implementation.

I'll note I remain optimistic and positive about all related efforts in this field.

This is Jorge, Tech Lead at Aragon, a platform for creating companies on top of the Ethereum blockchain (DACs). Here is our launch post and mission statement: https://medium.com/aragondec/introducing-aragon-unstoppable-...

We are still early, but we are now in Alpha stage. We have published a small sneak peek of what we are building on aragon.one so you can try out how managing an Aragon company will be like.

Our ambition is for Aragon to be the backbone of a new generation of companies that will thrive in the new decentralized economy. We have focused on building a modular system, in the frontend and in the smart contracts, so modified versions for specific company types/industries could be build (pe. Aragon for Hedgefunds, Aragon for Non-Profits or Aragon for Open Source projects).

Aragon is a fully decentralized app that only needs having a connection to a Ethereum node in order for the core functionallity to work. We will be packaging it and distributing in a Electron binary for ease of use with non-iniciated users. We have integrated Metamask in Electron, so the app can be standalone (more on this soon).

Even though every screenshot in the website and the demo is live code running against the EVM (via TestRPC) and the alpha is working, we are not open sourcing the contracts for a couple of weeks (some cleaning and refactoring needs to be done before they are ready to be public). All the frontend code will be open source too, but we don't have a specific timeline for this. We are open source first and open source only, our core technology needs to be open source so it can be under the scrutiny needed for Aragon to be a secure technology.

The launch post seems to say that Ethereum|Aragon can solve the nation state problem, taxes and a whole host of other "problems" associated with running a business.

How?

How does Aragon eliminate the IRS or DIAN if you are doing business in America or Colombia, respectively?

How does it eliminate regulations on interstate and international commerce?

What companies would actually use this to run their verses say Quickbooks, right now?

What companies have been built on Ethereum so far and how have the principals done with regard to taxes and tariffs?

What language are the contracts written in? Do you have a specification of that language?

EDIT: Nevermind, I see in an another comment that you're using Solidity. Thanks for the answer!

Now I have a new question. What do you think about the claim that, "Solidity, while being an interesting proof of concept, is dangerously under-contained and very difficult to analyze statically." (http://www.stephendiehl.com/posts/smart_contracts.html)

I think that Solidity is quickly getting ready for prime time and in 2017 we will see tons of very big and high stake projects getting deployed.

That being said, there are already projects like http://rouleth.com that has been managing an over $100k bankroll with no issues for 8 months now.

To sum up, if the needed security measures are taken, you should be good. And we won't be encouraging anyone to run a company with Aragon in production for the next months until proper security audits have been done.

Please consider trying to get off of Solidity at some point.

It doesn't matter how much auditing is done, if you're building on a shaky foundation mistakes will eventually slip through. Solidity is definitely a shaky foundation.

I really admire projects like yours for their daring, but that needs to be backed up with hard engineering work. I would hate to see smart contracts go down the path of the "Internet of things" -- finally succeeding only to cause more harm than good due to compounding security vulnerabilities.

Solidity is not an ideal language, but I also think that the ~deep concern~ everyone has about it is overblown. C is a pretty problematic language too, but plenty of reliable software is built in it. Engineering and testing practices are more important than bikeshedding the language itself.

A flagship Solidity product has already been pwned for $50 million dollars, leading to a hard fork of Etherium. This is not fake "~deep concern~", this is a real problem.

reply


It was a badly designed app written by a couple of over-eager developers who didn't have any security plan in place. If you blamed the language every time a website got hacked, there wouldn't be any languages left.


Solidity http://solidity.readthedocs.io

Conceptually I like the idea of running our company on this. But do you have any sort of insurance in case something goes horribly wrong?

I'd probably be willing to use this for a side project, but I feel like the prospect of saving even a substantial amount of legal fees isn't enough to risk everything on a new technology that would be a full-time job to actually understand.

That's not to say it's not a good idea, because it is a good idea, but there's a really big lift in terms of getting mainstream adoption.

I completely agree, insurance and proper bug bounty mechanisms are being worked on.

So what happens when someone finds a flaw in the contract and empties you out?

Evidently, you hard fork the chain.

Ethereum proved that automated systems that serve human needs will eventually incur human intervention.

"automated systems that serve human needs will eventually incur human intervention" this is just wrong.

The world is moving towards more automated systems, the fact that there was one mistake at a given point in time doesn't mean anything.

By mistake I mean putting so much money on an unproved experiment.

That's why initiatives such as https://openzeppelin.org are needed.

We build on top of them and all our contracts will be throughly audited before going into production

Regardless of how audited the code is, the DAO fiasco showed that the Ethereum miners will modify the "immutable" blockchain if it reaches an unpopular result, even when the bug is in a contract and not Ethereum itself.

I don't get the "shareholder" scenario. How can this work with any legal and/or financial/banking regulations?

Or the "Adding a new employee to your payroll is as easy as creating a recurring payment" scenario. Good luck having the Spanish Social Security Institute accept the mandatory monthly payments (cotizaciones) in ETH...

Bad assumption there, Aragon companies will be able to handle tokenized fiat (USD, EUR, etc). Santander is working on a stable coin project to tokenize EUR and USD http://www.coindesk.com/santander-vies-become-first-bank-iss...

Your link talks about a conceptual project that isn't in any way running yet nor has been approved by the National Bank of Spain. How can Aragon companies comply with their INSS obligations today?

reply


It is a responsibility of the individual to follow the laws of her jurisdiction. It is a global project, so we won't be working with every local regulatory body.

Aragon is creating a framework (as an open source project) for running Blockchain companies. We don't provide legal advice nor services, we don't take any responsibility for a hypothetic bad usage of our software.

Then I don't see why you choose to say "Death to paperwork. Avoid useless intermediaries" in your website if I still have to do all the required paperwork, same as before, plus now I need more useless intermediaries to convert ETH into fiat to pay the taxman, the bookkeeper...

reply


What would the stable coin look like? I mean, we already have 700+[1] "coins." we are way passed the ridiculous stage on that front.

[1] - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_cryptocurrencies

A stable coin is a crypto asset that is backed by a real value.

If you own 1 EthUSD, there is a warranty that someone will give you 1 USD for that token

When I try to enter my email for the mailing list I am getting the error: invite_limit_reached

I'd like to just keep up with the project. Is this intentional or is there another way to join the mailing list?

I'm just aware that we reached the limit. Talking to Slack now to get it waived

I know this is old news, but I still have to say this:

So if someone installs malware on your laptop, they get to own your shares forever? Living dangerously, man!

That's why the needed security measures need to be in place.

Using a hardware wallet like Ledger rules that scenario out.

Until is gets stolen and you can't prove you own anything, or?

That's why you have backups.

I agree that having full control over your identity has risks as well as benefits, though. I expect that we'll eventually see security providers arise that have user-friendly account recovery tools. Due to the plug-and-play architecture of blockchains, that sort of thing will work automatically without any need for organizations like Aragon to integrate with them.

Exactly.

Oh dear...

