Ask HN: Why Haven't GUI Front End Editors Caught On?

WYSIWYG/GUI frontend editors have been around for years now, but the standard development process for frontend developers is still to crack out an IDE or text editor and write HTML/CSS by hand. For such a technical industry this seems like a strange trend - why wouldn't we leverage tools and technology to make building HTML/CSS less of a boilerplate activity? It makes sense that it could be related to the widgetisation of frontends, with chunks of HTML appearing in different locations or as embedded JSX, but I see no reason why editors couldn't provide integration by allowing single documents to be sliced up into smaller components and kept in sync. So, HN, what's your take on the lack of adoption of GUIs for building frontends?