|Ask HN: Why Haven't GUI Front End Editors Caught On?
|WYSIWYG/GUI frontend editors have been around for years now, but the standard development process for frontend developers is still to crack out an IDE or text editor and write HTML/CSS by hand. For such a technical industry this seems like a strange trend - why wouldn't we leverage tools and technology to make building HTML/CSS less of a boilerplate activity?
It makes sense that it could be related to the widgetisation of frontends, with chunks of HTML appearing in different locations or as embedded JSX, but I see no reason why editors couldn't provide integration by allowing single documents to be sliced up into smaller components and kept in sync.
So, HN, what's your take on the lack of adoption of GUIs for building frontends?
A visual front-end editor for an interactive application only really works if the model of the visual editor matches up with the data model of the application behind it. Visual Basic has been brought up already - that worked because the components you dragged and dropped onto your window corresponded directly to the objects you manipulated in code.
We already have way too many (and too complex) representations of application state in a typical web app. (I count six: Tables in a database -> data model in server code -> JSON over HTTP -> data model in client code -> HTML/DOM -> visual layout).
It's already hard enough making a WYSIWYG editor for the HTML -> visual layout transformation (props to Webflow for doing the best job of this I've seen yet). But trying to WYSIWYG the whole "application state -> HTML -> visual layout" flow is basically impossible. This is why I think you won't see a workable GUI editor as long as we stay chained to today's overcomplicated HTML/JS web stack.
What we did with Anvil was to reimagine the whole thing. We avoid HTML and JS, and provide discrete components that can sensibly be dragged and dropped in a GUI editor, and sensibly addressed from code (all in Python, client included). This means we can bring back innovation from the 1990s like autocompleting UI code. Remember how good it was to have autocomplete in your front-end programming? Me too.
It's like getting your hand out of the cookie jar - you've got to let go of some of those cookies if you want to eat anything at all :)
