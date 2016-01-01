Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Zelda: Link's Awakening: Kennel Glitch (fobby.net)
Back in 1993 when this was released, in the pre gamefaqs era, I found a glitch where pausing the game while transitioning to then next screen would warp you all the way to the same position on the next screen. E.g. Leave screen on the left side, appear on next screen all the way to the left instead of the right side of the screen. This allowed you to break the game in all sorts of fun ways :)

I assume the internets have known about that glitch for a long time but it was really fun to feel like I had some secret trick as a kid that no one else had found.

You can actually use this glitch for an ending warp to finish it in minutes: http://www.speedrun.com/run/9me9l88z

> This glitch can permanently ruin a game file and, in the extreme case, possibly even erase or damage your cartridge.

How can this glitch erase the ROM in a cartridge?

I doubt it's implying that. It's maybe possible that you could glitch the save data in a way that the game would crash or misbehave just from trying to read it, though, with no way to fix it short of discharging the save data somehow (I don't recall if gameboy games used battery backup or some kind of flash).

Game Boy games used a CR2016 or (later on) a CR2025 battery to maintain save data.

These are soldered in place, which makes replacing batteries rather annoying, though they're replaceable if you put in the effort.

Unfortunately that trend didn't continue with the GBA, whose games tended to use semi-volatile memory chips that will die after enough time or read/writes. Many of my old GBA games won't hold a save longer than a day or two anymore, without any viable way to repair them. Too bad, so sad.

Video showing "worlds" 0-2:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TjOO2pkN9KU

Does anyone know if this works on virtual console?

I played links awakening last year, and I hit this glitch by accident. I just turned my gameboy off though.

Am I the only one who read the title as "Kernel Glitch"?

No, you are not. I also stumbled into Kennel Gulch before I actually figured out how to read again.

Is there any similar writeups of the fishing glitch where you get the fisherman to sit on the tree and then go fishing? That's one of the two I found as a kid. The other gave me some super item but I never could recreate it.

