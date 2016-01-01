I assume the internets have known about that glitch for a long time but it was really fun to feel like I had some secret trick as a kid that no one else had found.
reply
How can this glitch erase the ROM in a cartridge?
These are soldered in place, which makes replacing batteries rather annoying, though they're replaceable if you put in the effort.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TjOO2pkN9KU
I assume the internets have known about that glitch for a long time but it was really fun to feel like I had some secret trick as a kid that no one else had found.
reply