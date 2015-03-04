Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Join GitLab's March Issue Bash (gitlab.com)
26 points by dwaxe 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 7 comments | favorite





I'd love to know what the magic recipe that GitLab uses to be so prominently in-your-face at all times on HN.

Other replies are implying vote rigging/bias. IMO, that's not the case in this instance, there are other terms which reliably get a lot of upvotes just because they are in the headline. (namely, Rust and Machine Learning)

https://about.gitlab.com/2015/03/04/gitlab-is-part-of-the-y-...

We've actually been trying to back off of HN, but the community posts just about anything that appears on our blog.

Regret posting this. Sorry!

Because despite all the hate, GitLab is still pretty awesome to have.

Step 1: Post

Step 2: Get Upvotes

Step 3: Don't trigger the gaming-the-system switch

