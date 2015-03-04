Hacker News
Join GitLab's March Issue Bash
gitlab.com
dwaxe
1 hour ago
jasim
57 minutes ago
I'd love to know what the magic recipe that GitLab uses to be so prominently in-your-face at all times on HN.
minimaxir
44 minutes ago
Other replies are implying vote rigging/bias. IMO, that's not the case in this instance, there are other terms which reliably get a lot of upvotes just because they are in the headline. (namely, Rust and Machine Learning)
kneath
49 minutes ago
https://about.gitlab.com/2015/03/04/gitlab-is-part-of-the-y-...
Perihelion
56 minutes ago
We've actually been trying to back off of HN, but the community posts just about anything that appears on our blog.
jasim
46 minutes ago
Regret posting this. Sorry!
amlozano
52 minutes ago
Because despite all the hate, GitLab is still pretty awesome to have.
lojack
53 minutes ago
Step 1: Post
Step 2: Get Upvotes
Step 3: Don't trigger the gaming-the-system switch
