Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: A self-hosted js compiler in 1k loc (github.com)
5 points by Schampu 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





The immediate question I had was: "compiles JS to what"?

Apparently the answer is: to Javascript. It's what some call a transpiler: it compiles Javascript plus some extra features down to a more "vanilla" Javascript (es5?). I tend to dislike the term transpiler (transpilers are just compilers that target high-level languages), but I guess in this case the term would have helped me understand what was meant!

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: