Apparently the answer is: to Javascript. It's what some call a transpiler: it compiles Javascript plus some extra features down to a more "vanilla" Javascript (es5?). I tend to dislike the term transpiler (transpilers are just compilers that target high-level languages), but I guess in this case the term would have helped me understand what was meant!
