Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Stripe Atlas in Germany?
2 points by john_dox 31 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
I have launched a business a couple of months ago and I'm now getting my first paying customers.

Currently I'm running a sole proprietorship for this, but I want to find a legal construct that takes the liability off of me.

My customers are from around the world, but mostly from the US (80%). They pay in USD.

I'm living in Germany and I plan to stay here.

Any tips on creating a Delaware C-Corp through Stripe Atlas in Germany? Do I need to create a german branch of the company (Zweigniederlassung)?






Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: