|Ask HN: Stripe Atlas in Germany?
2 points by john_dox 31 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|I have launched a business a couple of months ago and I'm now getting my first paying customers.
Currently I'm running a sole proprietorship for this, but I want to find a legal construct that takes the liability off of me.
My customers are from around the world, but mostly from the US (80%). They pay in USD.
I'm living in Germany and I plan to stay here.
Any tips on creating a Delaware C-Corp through Stripe Atlas in Germany? Do I need to create a german branch of the company (Zweigniederlassung)?
