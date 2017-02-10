Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Tesla employee writes of low wages, poor morale; company denies claims (arstechnica.com)
> Speaking to Gizmodo through Twitter Direct Messages, Elon Musk said, “Our understanding is that this guy was paid by the UAW to join Tesla and agitate for a union,”

I guess he got this tactic from Trump, claiming that any dissent comes from paid protesters. While offering no evidence that it's actually the case.

> Update 10/2/17 9:20am EST: In a statement this morning UAW categorically denied that Moran had ever been paid by their organization.

https://gizmodo.com/elon-musk-responds-to-claims-of-low-pay-...

Ugh, this is just a terrible conflation. And it ignores very real and well-understood union tactics like this. You can be pro- or anti- union all you want but if you don't think unions seek out individuals to use as essentially "seeds" for a union - including paying them - you're woefully naive.

If you don't think we've entered an era where "facts" are invented from thin air without fear of repercussion because the media portrays opposite sides of a demonstrable fact the way it portrays differences in opinion, you're woefully naive.

Recent events may have had a side effect of making honest people need to work harder to prove their claims. But that's not necessarily a bad thing, we could have used more discipline and scrutiny there before the era of fake news anyway.

Facts have been invented in order to push agendas since the dawn of time. Nothing has changed.

The day the printing press was invented is the day it was subverted to push propaganda.

The "era of fake news" is fake. It has always been this way.

Do you have an "facts" to back up your claim that this "era" we've "entered" is a recent phenomena?

I'm sorry, but do you have any evidence for this? Or that it happened here?

Usually whenever I see one of these "expose" posts on Gizmodo, it's usually an employee that was a miscreant/unhappy person.

The other theme that doesn't get exposed, is that the employee in question has the same attitude no matter where they work.

I was working at Best Buy/Geek Squad when they had their big "unhappy employee" expose, and my last point was very true.

There are plenty of happy employees at all these companies, people (especially Giz) loves the bad story.

Wow this article looks like it was written using Gizmodo as the only source. Not only that, it is almost a verbatim copy. Generally Ars has great coverage but this is horrible. Also fun fact the title had to be updated due to being misleading.

    Update: This story went up with two headlines. One of them, "Tesla employee calls for unionization, Musk says that’s 'morally outrageous,'" could have been construed as Musk claiming that unionization itself is morally outrageous, which was not the case. We have replaced that headline with the other.

Ars hasn't been anything approaching "Great" for years.

It's really more the individual reporters. Eric Berger, for example, puts out a lot of great and balanced space-related articles.

> employee writes of low wages, poor morale; company denies claims

Lol this could be any organization in the world. :)

If that's your image of working, you should consider working for different companies. This would not describe my workplace, or most of the ones I've worked for.

I think you can find at least one employee complaining anywhere, though.

template <typename Company> void news() { std::cout << Company::ToString() << " employee writes of low wages, poor morale; company denies claims"; }

Just a note I really appreciate how ARS documented the title changes at the bottom of the article explaining their reasoning.

How does this compare to Nissan (US), also non-union?

That Tesla pays poor wages is well known. But this is expected since they are more a startup and do not have that much cash to go by. I guess the sad part is they don't hand out much shares either

Tesla is not a startup. It's a big company with real products. Their startup days are long gone.

Being a startup in the automotive manufacturing business is not the same as being a startup in the software business. A software company with 1000 employees is huge, an automotive manufacturing company with 1000 employees is tiny.

Telsa is publicly traded on the US stock market. Surely it has graduated to "real company" by now. If not, when would you mark that point for a company?

For an automotive company, when it has produced more than 200,000 cars for more than 5 years in a row.

200,000 cars per year would be:

* 2% of Toyota's yearly output,

* 4% of GM's yearly output,

* 20% of BMW's or Mazda's yearly output.

Being a startup and having cash to pay employees well are not mutually exclusive.

In fact they appear to have raise 2.37 Billion: https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/tesla-motors#/entity

This isn't anything new; apparently SpaceX is the same way. It's why I don't want to go work for an Elon Musk company. I have respect for myself, and it seems like you have to be willing to undercut yourself to work there.

Do you altogether reject the concept/existence of paid protesters?

This sort of leap into flamewar territory is equivalent to trolling. Please don't do it on HN.

We detached this subthread from https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13616169 and marked it off-topic.

I reject the encroachment of post-truth tactics into further areas of discourse. If and when real evidence of paid protest is submitted, it can be discussed freely.

I would consider hired protesters in the same class of scumminess as what I assume you're referring to by post-truth tactics, and I see no more evidence being presented from their side.

> I would consider hired protesters in the same class of scumminess

If we're bringing hypotheticals into the discussion, I also can't stand train bandits. They make me so mad.

The original claims are as hypothetical at this point - that's what I'm saying. Do poor working conditions sometimes exist? Yes. But so do disgruntled employees. Do hired protesters exist? Yes. I've had 2 employers get protested and on both occasions I've walked up to the protesters and asked them for more details on their quarrel than "SHAME ON <ENTITY NAME>" and they haven't been able to give me any. Yes, there's no evidence given that they're hired protesters, but it's not like these writings have much more substance behind them either. None of it's worth much consideration as-is.

> I see no more evidence being presented from their side.

UAW cannot possibly prove that they didn't pay that guy, and that guy can't possibly prove he wasn't paid.

You can't logically expect them to provide proofs.

I'm not talking about proof of not being paid - I'm talking about proof of the original claims, or at least more detail than you see in the sources here. When stuff like this gets picked up and shared on popular websites because of one disgruntled employee, I'm inclined to dismiss it similarly.

Fair enough.

Seriously? Did you not watch the Trump campaign or what he's done in office at all? Have you not seen the reports from the press briefings in which his advisors go on TV and claim things that are demonstrably false?

reply


Yes I did, but I don't know what point you're taking issue with in my comment.

I reject the prominence that most people place on them. I reject the idea that they're as common as some people want to make it seem. And I reject the use of them as an excuse while offering no evidence at all that it happened.

[flagged]


Please don't propagate flamewars here. Also, please don't post unsubstantive comments, even ones from Bertie.

I've seen plenty of evidence of paid protesters. Not sure why you have to act like a jerk.

Can you please provide that evidence, then, so we can evaluate it ourselves?

They're satirizing the inversion of burden of proof embodied in your statement. Its a well known one in the realm of philosophy (Russell's Teapot).

To continue the satirical trend, I've seen plenty of evidence of a teapot floating between mars and earth.

I'll bite. Links please?

Yes. The right paid many people to try and drum up support for Betsy DeVos's confirmation.

