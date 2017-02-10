I guess he got this tactic from Trump, claiming that any dissent comes from paid protesters. While offering no evidence that it's actually the case.
> Update 10/2/17 9:20am EST: In a statement this morning UAW categorically denied that Moran had ever been paid by their organization.
https://gizmodo.com/elon-musk-responds-to-claims-of-low-pay-...
reply
Recent events may have had a side effect of making honest people need to work harder to prove their claims. But that's not necessarily a bad thing, we could have used more discipline and scrutiny there before the era of fake news anyway.
The day the printing press was invented is the day it was subverted to push propaganda.
The "era of fake news" is fake. It has always been this way.
The other theme that doesn't get exposed, is that the employee in question has the same attitude no matter where they work.
I was working at Best Buy/Geek Squad when they had their big "unhappy employee" expose, and my last point was very true.
There are plenty of happy employees at all these companies, people (especially Giz) loves the bad story.
Update: This story went up with two headlines. One of them, "Tesla employee calls for unionization, Musk says that’s 'morally outrageous,'" could have been construed as Musk claiming that unionization itself is morally outrageous, which was not the case. We have replaced that headline with the other.
Lol this could be any organization in the world. :)
200,000 cars per year would be:
* 2% of Toyota's yearly output,
* 4% of GM's yearly output,
* 20% of BMW's or Mazda's yearly output.
In fact they appear to have raise 2.37 Billion: https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/tesla-motors#/entity
We detached this subthread from https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13616169 and marked it off-topic.
If we're bringing hypotheticals into the discussion, I also can't stand train bandits. They make me so mad.
UAW cannot possibly prove that they didn't pay that guy, and that guy can't possibly prove he wasn't paid.
You can't logically expect them to provide proofs.
To continue the satirical trend, I've seen plenty of evidence of a teapot floating between mars and earth.
I guess he got this tactic from Trump, claiming that any dissent comes from paid protesters. While offering no evidence that it's actually the case.
> Update 10/2/17 9:20am EST: In a statement this morning UAW categorically denied that Moran had ever been paid by their organization.
https://gizmodo.com/elon-musk-responds-to-claims-of-low-pay-...
reply