(What I don't really understand is why US conspiracyism limits itself only to things that don't exist - you don't hear so much about Watergate, Iran-Contra, COINTELPRO and so on.)
reply
There's an easy answer: you can't wildly speculate when you have the facts. This is why "PizzaGate" is still being talked about. There will never be proof, because it's a ridiculous conspiracy. That leaves the conspiracy enthusiasts free to hunt for evidence and clues forever.
It's almost tautological: once we know something happened, it's no longer a conspiracy. Therefore, conspiracy enthusiasts will no longer care about it.
The article puts “EU Army” in scare quotes, but that part is actually true; Merkel does support the creation of an EU Army:
> "Mrs Merkel is backing a push by Mr Juncker to create an EU army." [1]
[1] http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/europe/eu/11861247...
We can't know what Merkel's end goal is because we cannot read her mind, so this theory is obviously just conjecture that fits some of the facts and cannot be proven or disproven.
Are the majority of Trump (and Farage, and Petry, and so forth) voters similarly uninterested in actual facts? That seems unlikely to me, although certainly possible. I worry that the fringe of loud people on the internet isn't actually connected in a meaningful way to voters, and so analyzing the fringe isn't a good way to learn anything about the world at large, just about loud people on the internet.
Not just uninterested, but actively conspiratorial. It's hard to talk with a Trump voter when it veers into territory like "world leaders are withholding a cure for cancer" and "the Pope has a secret base in Antarctica."
(What I don't really understand is why US conspiracyism limits itself only to things that don't exist - you don't hear so much about Watergate, Iran-Contra, COINTELPRO and so on.)
reply