Ask HN: How do you keep up to date with cyber security

TL:DR - What resources (Blogs, mailing lists, websites, etc) help keep you up to date and learning in the cyber security world, regardless of the hat you wear Keeping up to date with the latest in cyber security is a full time job, and considering I already have a non-security related job, I was wondering if you have any good resources that help you keep up to date on the latest exploits, hacks and cracks. This community is always full of good information, I'd like to tap into that!