Grammar isn't merely part of language (2016)
(
brown.edu
)
18 points
by
mrkgnao
1 hour ago
smallnamespace
0 minutes ago
This doesn't seem to make a strong case that a hierarchical tree is the best model for language (or motor control, or image recognition). Just because you
can
model something as a tree doesn't mean that's the most parsimonious or effective model. The relative lack of success thus far of symbolic parse tree based techniques in NLP compared to techniques grounded in other models should be a strong hint that this model is not the best map of the territory.
