1. Make sure you’re registered to vote — lawmakers check.
2. Lawmakers don’t care about people outside of their district.
3. Your signature — physical or electronic — on a mass petition will mean little.
4. The communication must be individual. Email, Letter, Phone call.
5. Know where your representative stands.
6. Communicate — even if you and your representative disagree.
7. Say “thank you" - to reinforce the behavior you want
8. Enlist the help of friends in other districts. - they write their own reps
