Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Barney Frank: here's how to not waste your time pressuring lawmakers (mic.com)
10 points by smacktoward 55 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





tl;dr

1. Make sure you’re registered to vote — lawmakers check.

2. Lawmakers don’t care about people outside of their district.

3. Your signature — physical or electronic — on a mass petition will mean little.

4. The communication must be individual. Email, Letter, Phone call.

5. Know where your representative stands.

6. Communicate — even if you and your representative disagree.

7. Say “thank you" - to reinforce the behavior you want

8. Enlist the help of friends in other districts. - they write their own reps

reply


No one wants to be blasted with Barney's nosehairs as soon as they open a page, come on.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: