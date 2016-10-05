Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
How New York City Gets Its Electricity (nytimes.com)
If you want an extremely thorough look into the operation of New York State's (including NYC of course) electricity market I would recommend the market monitoring unit's State of the Market Report[1]. The deregulated markets have a lot of quirks, but I think their operation and set of outcomes is pretty interesting.

[1] http://www.nyiso.com/public/webdocs/markets_operations/docum...

Since it says that the biggest threat against the electrical supply system is trees, shouldn't it be possible to design a drone-based automatic transmission line inspection system?

I mean "just" have a drone with appropriate sensors fly the length of the lines, looking for tree branches that are threatening. Perhaps using machine vision, or something simpler like lidar/radar/ultrasonics/whatever. Signal human inspectors when something looks fishy enough, with video attached for quick review/triage.

Optimally designed to allow recharging the drone's batteries somehow from the top of the pylons (aren't there electrical fields that might be used somehow[1]?), to allow extended automated runs.

Obviously covered in rubber or something to make the chance of damaging the infrastructure in case of a crash minimal.

Crazy?

[1] No idea if this is possible but it would be super neat since it might allow it to scale to run on hundreds of miles of power lines without many humans and with good coverage.

See the "Deep Intelligence" section in this MS Ignite blog post. Lots of companies out there doing this, just a google search away:

https://blogs.technet.microsoft.com/machinelearning/2016/10/...

