|When will this JavaScript madness end?
1 point by dsego 2 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|Here is a console warning message from react hot loader.
React Hot Loader: The Webpack loader is now exported separately. If you use Babel, we recommend that you remove "react-hot-loader" from the "loaders" section of your Webpack configuration altogether, and instead add "react-hot-loader/babel" to the "plugins" section of your .babelrc file.
