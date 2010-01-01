Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Windows 10 Cloud’s UWP Walled Garden Crumbles, Allowing Win32 Apps to Run (hothardware.com)
11 points by Fjolsvith 1 hour ago





What's the point of this Windows 10 edition? Do they intend to make it much cheaper or even free?

I really don't understand. I believe a Windows without Win32 loses most of its appeal. I, at least, would not be using Windows if it wasn't for the Win32 API. If they are running this as an experiment ("let's see what would happen if we got rid of Win32"), I'm sure it'll flop, the same the "Starter" versions of Windows, which didn't allow you to run many applications at once, flopped.

Wait, so you are telling me a not-even-in-beta software is not secure?

That's a very important news!

