H-1B visas mainly go to Indian outsourcing firms (economist.com)
Have there been attempts at pumping H1B money and similar efforts into schools?

I've always wondered if we want minorities to code and we are worried about job loss in the US, why not stop dumping money into hiring foreigners and instead dump it into CS programs at community colleges?

It would take some time before you could build up a domestic work force as talented as foreigners, but would it not solve several issues? Or is it just not practical for other reasons?

It's not the business responsibility to train Americans/Europeans/Indians. A business has to respond to it's shareholders who don't ask the question "How many of our nationality/religion/race have you employed" but "What's the share price"

It's the government's responsibility to train people and H1b failure is government's responsibility. Most companies dont even pay tax, do you really expect them to hire ONLY Americans?

Why would they when they can hire/outsource their work for half the cost.

Most big business have at least half their profits from outside the US. I remember IBM Global surpassing US profits when I used to work for IBM.

Cracking down on H1b is a bandaid over brain cancer. Fix the rot in education system, make education free, invest in tech else the big Businesses have no obligation to stay in US and pay more to do the same job (H1b or locals)

Businesses used to hire and train. There was once loyalty within corporate America. That is dead.

In Slovenia an engineer with 10 years of experience makes $24,000/year.

In Silicon Valley an engineer with 0.5 years of experience makes $100,000/year.

Gee, I wonder why businesses want to employ foreigners and why foreigners want to work for US companies. Hmmmmm

