H-1B visas mainly go to Indian outsourcing firms (economist.com)
Have there been attempts at pumping H1B money and similar efforts into schools?

I've always wondered if we want minorities to code and we are worried about job loss in the US, why not stop dumping money into hiring foreigners and instead dump it into CS programs at community colleges?

It would take some time before you could build up a domestic work force as talented as foreigners, but would it not solve several issues? Or is it just not practical for other reasons?

In Slovenia an engineer with 10 years of experience makes $24,000/year.

In Silicon Valley an engineer with 0.5 years of experience makes $100,000/year.

Gee, I wonder why businesses want to employ foreigners and why foreigners want to work for US companies. Hmmmmm

