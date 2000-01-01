Every few years, it’s proposed engines offer a way to precompile scripts so we don’t waste time parsing or compiling code pops up. The idea is if instead, a build-time or server-side tool can just generate bytecode, we’d see a large win on start-up time. My opinion is shipping bytecode can increase your load-time (it’s larger) and you would likely need to sign the code and process it for security. V8’s position is for now we think exploring avoiding reparsing internally will help see a decent enough boost that precompilation may not offer too much more, but are always open to discussing ideas that can lead to faster startup times."
Surprised there was no mention of webassembly, which does exactly this.
It's been a bit, and I'm going from memory here, so forgive me if i'm wrong, but...
V8 is introducing a new "interpreter" mode to help here so that the page can start being interpreted ASAP and no JIT overhead needs to force the system to wait until it's done a first pass. And in the long run they want to pull out 2 of the JITs in their engine to simplify the process and speed up the first execution (along with reducing memory usage, and simplifying the codebase to allow for faster and easier additions and optimizations).
It's a great move, but it means that things are going to get slightly worse before they get better.
The "old" V8 had 3 compilers, "Fullcodegen", "crankshaft", and "turbofan" [0]. The current V8 has those 3 + Ignition [1], so it's just adding more on now. But over time they will be removing crankshaft and fullcodegen and it will leave them with a really clean and fast engine [2].
If anyone is interested, [3] is a fantastic talk on this and other plans they have for V8, and it's very accessible for those who don't know a thing about JS engines.
(sorry about the links to google sheets here, it's the only place I can seem to find the infographics)
Please do. The fastest code to parse is the code that doesn't exist.
posted on a site shipping 456.1KB of packed JavaScript
> Staff Engineer at Google working with the Chrome team
Obviously they have the resources to self host in a sane manner.
The author made a statement
> Ship less JavaScript
They chose to post on medium, they could have posted the content anywhere. They chose to give us the above lesson, while ignoring it. Do as I say, not as I do.
> it's another question why Medium decided it is a good idea to ship almost 80k lines of Javascript code for a page whose only purpose is to display a blog post.
Who cares? Why not simply stop using such shitty services?
- Bytes transferred without JavaScript: ~2MB
- Bytes transferred with JavaScript: ~600kB
No. If you have JavaScript on and scroll through the article the page load is 2.8MB.
edit: Chrome actually does that, as mentioned in the article - but what about Chrome Mobile and Firefox/Safari/IE?
"Chrome 42 introduced code caching — a way to store a local copy of compiled code so that when users returned to the page, steps like script fetching, parsing and compilation could all be skipped. At the time we noted that this change allowed Chrome to avoid about 40% of compilation time on future visits, but I want to provide a little more insight into this feature:
1. Code caching triggers for scripts that are executed twice in 72 hours.
2. For scripts of Service Worker: Code caching triggers for scripts that are executed twice in 72 hours.
3. For scripts stored in Cache Storage via Service Worker: Code caching triggers for scripts in the first execution.
So, yes. If our code is subject to caching V8 will skip parsing and compiling on the third load."
It pre-downloads the code, and will begin parsing it for the next page if you tell it to.
You can even take that a step further, and use the prerender tag to have it not only parse, but also fully render the next page in the background so your navigation is as fast as switching tabs.
