"Precompiling JavaScript?

Every few years, it’s proposed engines offer a way to precompile scripts so we don’t waste time parsing or compiling code pops up. The idea is if instead, a build-time or server-side tool can just generate bytecode, we’d see a large win on start-up time. My opinion is shipping bytecode can increase your load-time (it’s larger) and you would likely need to sign the code and process it for security. V8’s position is for now we think exploring avoiding reparsing internally will help see a decent enough boost that precompilation may not offer too much more, but are always open to discussing ideas that can lead to faster startup times."

Surprised there was no mention of webassembly, which does exactly this.

WebAssembly doesn't give you access to DOM APIs, so it's not like you could rewrite Angular in wasm, for example. Most load time/parse time discussions are in the context of web frameworks, but they're typically not able to benefit from the performance improvements of WebAssembly, particularly given the overhead of moving data into and out of the wasm context.

Access to DOM APIs isn't part of the MVP, but it is listed as a high-level goal[1] and is specced as a future feature[2].

[1] https://github.com/WebAssembly/design/blob/master/HighLevelG... [2] https://github.com/WebAssembly/design/blob/master/GC.md

I am surprised at just how much faster the iPhone is than the next nearest Google device (a laptop). I haven't used an Android device for a long time, but I hear the "Apple is overpriced" so often that I assume someone has been checking this out.

Actually this is probably thanks to Safari's JS engine. From the graph [1] it seems that Safari is roughly 3x faster than Chrome parsing and compiling JS code on the same Macbook Pro.

[1] https://cdn-images-1.medium.com/max/2000/1*dnhO1M_zlmAhvtQY_...

Yeah, Safari and Edge both have stupidly fast startup times compared to Chrome. It's one of the big things that they are working on in their engine.

It's been a bit, and I'm going from memory here, so forgive me if i'm wrong, but...

V8 is introducing a new "interpreter" mode to help here so that the page can start being interpreted ASAP and no JIT overhead needs to force the system to wait until it's done a first pass. And in the long run they want to pull out 2 of the JITs in their engine to simplify the process and speed up the first execution (along with reducing memory usage, and simplifying the codebase to allow for faster and easier additions and optimizations).

It's a great move, but it means that things are going to get slightly worse before they get better.

The "old" V8 had 3 compilers, "Fullcodegen", "crankshaft", and "turbofan" [0]. The current V8 has those 3 + Ignition [1], so it's just adding more on now. But over time they will be removing crankshaft and fullcodegen and it will leave them with a really clean and fast engine [2].

If anyone is interested, [3] is a fantastic talk on this and other plans they have for V8, and it's very accessible for those who don't know a thing about JS engines.

(sorry about the links to google sheets here, it's the only place I can seem to find the infographics)

[0] https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1OqjVqRhtwlKeKfvMdX6H...

[1] https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1OqjVqRhtwlKeKfvMdX6H...

[2] https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1OqjVqRhtwlKeKfvMdX6H...

[3] https://youtu.be/r5OWCtuKiAk

Its a combination of that and Apple's A10 chip being significantly faster than the top Qualcom chips at single thread: http://www.tomsguide.com/us/iphone-7-benchmark-results,news-...

JavaScript performance on Android have been lagging behind iOS for years now. (https://meta.discourse.org/t/the-state-of-javascript-on-andr...)

yes indeed. It looks like the iphone 7's time is around 150ms (Safari), whereas my galaxy s7 takes well over a full second (Chrome).

> Ship less JavaScript.

Please do. The fastest code to parse is the code that doesn't exist.

Except it doesn't make sense if the JS code expands to a number of machine instructions that would take longer to transfer over the network than the transfer and parsing of the JS code combined.

Although it is hard to believe that JS code would be exactly the best compression for those machine instructions.

> Ship less JavaScript

posted on a site shipping 456.1KB of packed JavaScript

Good point, but to be fair, author probably doesn't have any control over this, as this is default for all Medium blogs. It's another question why Medium decided it is a good idea to ship almost 80k lines of Javascript code for a page whose only purpose is to display a blog post.

And yet another question is why would a technically apt person, and one obviously concerned with page optimization, choose to give up control of how their content is served.

It's probably a mixture of potential impact (Medium posts will always be much more popular and easier to find on Google than some static page he could set up) and ease of publishing (just write the article and publish it, versus managing your own blog platform), plus some added bonuses (sharing widgets, analytics, etc.).

Nope, google already have various technical bogs and corporate pages, which (unsurprisingly) rank well on their search engine.

Exactly:

> Staff Engineer at Google working with the Chrome team

Obviously they have the resources to self host in a sane manner.

> author probably doesn't have any control over this, as this is default for all Medium blogs

The author made a statement

> Ship less JavaScript

They chose to post on medium, they could have posted the content anywhere. They chose to give us the above lesson, while ignoring it. Do as I say, not as I do.

> it's another question why Medium decided it is a good idea to ship almost 80k lines of Javascript code for a page whose only purpose is to display a blog post.

Who cares? Why not simply stop using such shitty services?

Interestingly enough this is one of the websites where deactivating JavaScript results in a much _bigger_ payload (mostly because images are eagerly loaded without JavaScript and lazily with JavaScript activated).

- Bytes transferred without JavaScript: ~2MB

- Bytes transferred with JavaScript: ~600kB

> Interestingly enough this is one of the websites where deactivating JavaScript results in a much _bigger_ payload

No. If you have JavaScript on and scroll through the article the page load is 2.8MB.

Why not have the js engine, i.e v8, parse and compile one time, and then refer back to this object code each time to eliminate the startup delay... Either an http header cache-control flag or something similar.

TFA says they are doing something like that already.

Hmm. Usually browsers cache the raw CSS and JS assets - could that be improved so that browsers cache the compiled CSS/JS? That wouldn't help for the first load, of course - but quite a lot for sites like newspapers which are not SPAs but bundle a metric ton of JS cr.p for each page load.

edit: Chrome actually does that, as mentioned in the article - but what about Chrome Mobile and Firefox/Safari/IE?

From the article:

"Chrome 42 introduced code caching — a way to store a local copy of compiled code so that when users returned to the page, steps like script fetching, parsing and compilation could all be skipped. At the time we noted that this change allowed Chrome to avoid about 40% of compilation time on future visits, but I want to provide a little more insight into this feature:

1. Code caching triggers for scripts that are executed twice in 72 hours.

2. For scripts of Service Worker: Code caching triggers for scripts that are executed twice in 72 hours.

3. For scripts stored in Cache Storage via Service Worker: Code caching triggers for scripts in the first execution.

So, yes. If our code is subject to caching V8 will skip parsing and compiling on the third load."

Soemthing I've wanted for a long while is the ability to warm the codegen cache. It should be possible to instruct the browser to load and parse JavaScript so that on subsequent page loads execution can begin immediately. This would work really well with the model that Sevice Workers are moving towards.

reply


IIRC isn't that part of what the prefetch tag is doing?

It pre-downloads the code, and will begin parsing it for the next page if you tell it to.

You can even take that a step further, and use the prerender tag to have it not only parse, but also fully render the next page in the background so your navigation is as fast as switching tabs.

