Ask HN: How to make more than $1mn+/yr as a software engineer?
39 points by zump 24 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 15 comments | favorite
Don't have social skills and want to make more money. How can I make pull in $1mn+ as an engineer? What industries and what companies make this happen? I don't want to have to be in the top 1% like Jeff Dean, but top 25% and still get these results.





Most of the more straightforward answers to this question end up with you making the majority of that million from your entrepreneurial skills rather than software development skills. (For example, "Found a software development consultancy and grow it to 8~12 employees.")

In terms of straight up W-2ing without taking entrepreneurial levels of risk, I think you're looking at either finance or (restricting 25% to ~10%) AppAmaGooBookSoft. Note that you're not aiming to have the engineering skills of Jeff Dean but rather looking to have the business impact of the guy who coded the credit card processing for AdWords. (An identifiable person who actually exists, or I would be more explicit about the returns to that example.)

There's also "Join a startup as a very early engineer" but you're primarily compensated for picking the winner there -- there's many great businesses in the ranks of e.g. YC companies but if you had joined as the first non-founding engineer the majority do not result in the outcome you're looking for.

I'll leave the obligatory disclaimer "What motivates this goal? There are probably more interesting goals if you consider your values carefully."

I doubt top 10% at Big 4 are getting $1mn/yr in wages.

What is the "book" in AppAmaGooBookSoft?

Doesn't anyone else think this post is full of arrogance? Sure you don't have to be the best programmer in the world to earn millions but this just screams "I want to be mediocre and make much, much more than others." But yes, the quickest way to millions is starting a company as others have said.

It's real talk partly fueled by the anonymity HN offers. Some people, like me, may find themselves wanting to maximize their pay. Period. I don't believe people making this money are one-in-a-kind super geniuses, our system doesn't optimize for that. They are people who made a series of decisions, I want to know what they could be.

The only industry paying developers this much is the game industry. It's uncommon for AAA game developers (e.g. Developers for call of duty, GTA etc.) to have a profit share in their employment contract. When a new game goes live and sells hundreds of millions of copies in a single weekend, the rewards for some developers can be huge.

In a nutshell, learn C++.

Social skills are skills, not talents, and develop with practice. That said, be a boss, a CTO, or technical founder. Engineers are well paid professionals, but as with any high paid profession, you make a lot more owning your own company then working for someone else who is extracting value from your efforts.

You need to build a service/app. It's generally about the business aspect of things rather than the programming side. Indie Hackers has a bunch of interviews with people who managed to make something like this happen http://indiehackers.com/

Step 1: grow some social skills. Coding skills alone won't make you a millionaire unless you get lucky and invent a unicorn.

Sidenote: the 75th percentile isn't making anywhere near $1M.

This question is similar to how to I play basketball as well as Michael Jordan. I made a video on how to get rich, check my username. You're more likely be able to make $1M a year with something that works for you while you're sleeping, than by trading your hours for dollars.

built something to sell or try to find a job in the algo trading business.

