Configuration language (DSL) to assemble visualizations
(
axibase.com
)
4 points
by
rodionos
38 minutes ago
wcrichton
1 minute ago
Declarative data visualization is an active area of research, and there's a lot of cool projects in this space. Take a look at Vega-Lite [0] and Voyager [1].
[0]
https://vega.github.io/vega-lite/
[1]
https://vega.github.io/voyager/
