Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Configuration language (DSL) to assemble visualizations (axibase.com)
4 points by rodionos 38 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Declarative data visualization is an active area of research, and there's a lot of cool projects in this space. Take a look at Vega-Lite [0] and Voyager [1].

[0] https://vega.github.io/vega-lite/

[1] https://vega.github.io/voyager/

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: