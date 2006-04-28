Hacker News
Are Software Engineers more likely to have boys?
alexkras.com
3 points
by
akras14
35 minutes ago
1 comment
favorite
zaphos
28 minutes ago
(Of course not, but) amusingly there is a published paper claiming that engineers have more boys. Andrew Gelman wrote a blog post about it:
http://andrewgelman.com/2006/04/28/amusing_example/
