Trump's last couple tweets have backfired and actually increased his targets' stock price though. You might have to flip the algorithm around if this continues.
But most of the other tweets are about cases where he could harm them as POTUS.
What about a bot which would do just the opposite?
Why don't you take it to the next level? Provoke Trump on Twitter, associating yourself with a company. Then short that company's stock and wait until he lashes out against them. Profit!
Is he looking?
"Overall, the algorithm seems to succeed more often than not: The simulated fund has an annualized return of about 59% since inception. There are limits to the simulation and the underlying data, so take it all with a grain of salt."
How often did that happen in the past?
(Not paying attention, specialty of the house ;-)
