Trump2cash – A stock trading bot powered by Trump tweets (github.com)
84 points by laktak 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 14 comments | favorite





Pretty clever and effective message. I'd put money on this being shared by all my friends on Facebook in a few days.

Trump's last couple tweets have backfired and actually increased his targets' stock price though. You might have to flip the algorithm around if this continues.

I read it as the stock market betting on the constitution. Mr Trump is not allowed to impact Nordstrom negatively for his daughter's sake.

But most of the other tweets are about cases where he could harm them as POTUS.

Brilliant. I've been thinking about something like this for a while.

Why don't you take it to the next level? Provoke Trump on Twitter, associating yourself with a company. Then short that company's stock and wait until he lashes out against them. Profit!

It's weird because he probably doesn't read his mentions... except sometimes he RT's someone in his mentions?

Is he looking?

If many people use this bot, it will make Trump's comments actually effective, which is a pretty bad idea imho.

What about a bot which would do just the opposite?

I like this. I think something similar for Theresa May and the GBP:EUR exchange rate might be a good addition.

Nordstrom went up after Trumps rant, didn't it? But all in all this looks like a fun thing to do.

This is fun. However, does this bot perform better than a random bot? and if yes, how much?

According to http://trump2cash.biz/ ,

"Overall, the algorithm seems to succeed more often than not: The simulated fund has an annualized return of about 59% since inception. There are limits to the simulation and the underlying data, so take it all with a grain of salt."

I'm sure the data is inconclusive for now.

I'm also sure that a fair number of data samples could be obtained in a very short time.

> mention any publicly traded companies

How often did that happen in the past?

(Not paying attention, specialty of the house ;-)

You can check that at https://twitter.com/Trump2Cash.

But see this, which says his tweets generally don't make much difference: https://www.ft.com/content/a962c1f8-ee44-11e6-930f-061b01e23...

