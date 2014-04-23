Citing Kaplan-Moss, Thornton, Lerdoff and DHH does not make it true. That these programmers don't consider themselves talented doesn't mean they aren't talented. They actually are very talented and passionate. They just don't see themselves in that light. You can't believe what they say, you have to look at their work.
A lot of these comments they make is actually a form of virtue signalling. It's a way of bringing themselves down a notch so you feel they are more relatable.
Programming something simple is easy, like assembling a shed in your backyard is easy. You don't need to be a great programmer/builder to do it, just an OK one. There's no shame in that. But other programs are the equivalent of a Formula One racecar, a skyscraper, a nuclear reactor, or an automated factory...
I think the claim of the post is true at some level; you can be a programmer without being good, and there's nothing inherently wrong with that. There's nothing inherently wrong with being good and wanting to be better either, though. And the good programmers get to work on the cool stuff...
You'll never be really good at anything you don't care about.
Programming is a tool, a means to an end. One writes code to create something, and it helps to be talented if one has little experience. Passion helps to reach your target (e.g. create a new OS kernel, a new programming language). I may enjoy programming, but passion for programming without a target wouldn't drive me far.
The passion was driven out of me by the need to pay the bills. I'd like to think that i'm a gun for hire, unfortunately i'm more like the tap. When there's a need it's used, nothing more, nothing less.
I wish i could do something more exciting with my skills.
If you want to define it as mediocre fine but then 90% of things in life are.
I never understood the notion that developers are somehow special and need to be better than the average worker in another field.
This isn't about corporations this is about cooperation at large scales.
Programming is medium of expression. There is huge demand for bean counting jobs and that's fine.
Still, to get to the top is harder as it's shrinking relatively to the number of programmers...but it's not needed, especially for a well balanced life.
I like Django and Jacob Kaplan-Moss's work, but the sentiment of On his Twitter profile, he describes himself as “not a real programmer” to show that he’s had enough of these kinds of misconceptions is false humility. He's not a blowhard but it's clear he's talented. There's no point in acting like he's not. Same with the Bootstrap dev. It may have taken work to get there but to cite authors of work like that and then use them as an example of mediocrity is contradictory. If mediocrity doesn't matter, why not cite mediocre programmers? Because nobody is using their code.
Similarly, DHH is clearly passionate. There's no point in acting like he's not.
I’m not a real programmer. I throw together things until it works then I move on. The real programmers will say “Yeah it works but you’re leaking memory everywhere. Perhaps we should fix that.” I’ll just restart Apache every 10 requests.
This mindset is acceptable, but someone else has to go back and fix your mistakes. That's a disservice to yourself and others.
A lack of care and/or mediocrity shines through in finished products. Have some pride in your work. Care about your users.
