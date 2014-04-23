Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Programming Doesn't Require Talent or Even Passion
After having interviewed, code-tested and hired quite a number of developers I can say the premise of this story is complete hogwash. You may be able to program to some level without talent or passion, but the talented, passionate ones will always outperform the untalented ones.

Citing Kaplan-Moss, Thornton, Lerdoff and DHH does not make it true. That these programmers don't consider themselves talented doesn't mean they aren't talented. They actually are very talented and passionate. They just don't see themselves in that light. You can't believe what they say, you have to look at their work.

A lot of these comments they make is actually a form of virtue signalling. It's a way of bringing themselves down a notch so you feel they are more relatable.

I'm curious - is /signaling the virtue/ of modesty different from /being/ modest?

The term is "false modesty"

That's not virtue signalling it's countersignalling. They're so obviously great that no one is going to doubt that no matter what they say. If someone who's mediocre says they're not talented it's easy to believe. If they actually suck even more so. When you get to DHH levels whether they have natural talent or are "just" extremely hard working with an average amount of talent becomes academic.

http://slatestarcodex.com/2014/04/23/friendship-is-countersi...

http://slatestarcodex.com/2014/08/09/friendship-is-still-cou...

Good programmers might not have a passion for programming, but they have a passion for something connected. Solving problems, delivering a quality product, the rush of seeing things work, the trance-like quality of "flow", whatever. There's something, though.

Programming something simple is easy, like assembling a shed in your backyard is easy. You don't need to be a great programmer/builder to do it, just an OK one. There's no shame in that. But other programs are the equivalent of a Formula One racecar, a skyscraper, a nuclear reactor, or an automated factory...

I think the claim of the post is true at some level; you can be a programmer without being good, and there's nothing inherently wrong with that. There's nothing inherently wrong with being good and wanting to be better either, though. And the good programmers get to work on the cool stuff...

I think the general point the article is trying to make is valid, which is that you should not stress yourself out trying to be a rockstar coder. Being good enough to achieve what you want to achieve is sufficient.

Yes, but I think it walks dangerously close to suggesting you can be a good programmer without talent or passion. Which is obviously not true.

You'll never be really good at anything you don't care about.

A good carpenter might have no talent and acquires her skills through experience. She uses the skills to build something (a tree-house, a shed) and she is driven by the passion to build something, to look at her finished work and see it is useful. I wouldn't imagine her driven by the passion to use a table saw or wood glue.

Programming is a tool, a means to an end. One writes code to create something, and it helps to be talented if one has little experience. Passion helps to reach your target (e.g. create a new OS kernel, a new programming language). I may enjoy programming, but passion for programming without a target wouldn't drive me far.

[EDIT just realized khedoros1 made the same point, even using the same metaphor...]

Mediocre [blank] Doesn't Require Talent or Even Passion

Actually not mediocre most taks do not require exceptional talent or passion regardless of the profession.

If you want to define it as mediocre fine but then 90% of things in life are.

I never understood the notion that developers are somehow special and need to be better than the average worker in another field.

That is what makes corporate jobs so interesting, where mediocrity and politics rule over quality and skills.

Politics is a skill in a large group being political is more important than individual capability since you need to be able to work with others.

This isn't about corporations this is about cooperation at large scales.

This resonates with me to an extent. I get easily bored with the mundane day to day tasks in the language i'm forced to use. There is an occasional spark of passion when i come across something of interest. Other than that i day dream of other programming languages, solving problems that have an impact on my fellow humans.

The passion was driven out of me by the need to pay the bills. I'd like to think that i'm a gun for hire, unfortunately i'm more like the tap. When there's a need it's used, nothing more, nothing less.

I wish i could do something more exciting with my skills.

Perhaps there ought to be two axes: competence and interest. You may not need a very high level of competence but you sure do need a high level of interest to stay in this field (I wrote my first program 30+ years ago and still write code every day).

Congratulations, I find it requires almost a daily fight to avoid being pushed into management positions and being able to keep doing technical stuff.

I don't think the concept of a genius programmer is detrimental attitude. Some people have competitive attitudes, and will only push them self further if there is someone which they could potentially compare themselves to. What this article really is is an attempt to deal with the impostor symptom by using the example of a genius programmer. A good read nevertheless.

Nether does writing, carpentry, art or accounting.

Programming is medium of expression. There is huge demand for bean counting jobs and that's fine.

Of course not. It was hard for me 25 years ago when all I had as a child was a GWBasic book and a computer and I had to figure out everything myself without any help. Nowdays everything is on the internet in easy to digest form. It was a huge advancement.

Still, to get to the top is harder as it's shrinking relatively to the number of programmers...but it's not needed, especially for a well balanced life.

Passionate! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bz2-49q6DOI

I have no doubt that programming is a skill that you can improve on through practice. You don't have to be talented or passionate, but you should probably be one or the other. Otherwise, what's the point? Why are you a programmer?

I like Django and Jacob Kaplan-Moss's work, but the sentiment of On his Twitter profile, he describes himself as “not a real programmer” to show that he’s had enough of these kinds of misconceptions is false humility. He's not a blowhard but it's clear he's talented. There's no point in acting like he's not. Same with the Bootstrap dev. It may have taken work to get there but to cite authors of work like that and then use them as an example of mediocrity is contradictory. If mediocrity doesn't matter, why not cite mediocre programmers? Because nobody is using their code.

Similarly, DHH is clearly passionate. There's no point in acting like he's not.

I’m not a real programmer. I throw together things until it works then I move on. The real programmers will say “Yeah it works but you’re leaking memory everywhere. Perhaps we should fix that.” I’ll just restart Apache every 10 requests.

This mindset is acceptable, but someone else has to go back and fix your mistakes. That's a disservice to yourself and others.

A lack of care and/or mediocrity shines through in finished products. Have some pride in your work. Care about your users.

