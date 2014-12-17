Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
I Helped Create the Milo Trolling Playbook (observer.com)
>There is absolutely nothing that Milo has said (and more importantly, done) that ought to revoke his First Amendment right to give a speech on a college campus.

Woah, slow down there. Neither Milo or anybody else has a first amendment right to give a speech on a college campus. The right to free speech does not equal a right to a podium, the university or their students telling Milo to go away is not a first amendment issue. Cancelling his speech does not give him any sort of moral high ground. (lighting things on fire, on the other hand...)

The only potential free speech argument here is if somebody were to tell Berkeley that they had to allow certain speakers, then the university's free speech would be impinged. The right to tell somebody else to shut the hell up is an important part of free speech. The only entity that doesn't have that right under the first amendment is the government.

Exactly. This article is worth reading but that part is nonsensical. It's also a claim that is very typical of the alt-right, that political correctness and protest are somehow limiting their freedom of speech, when in reality it's just the rest of us exercising our own freedom of speech to tell them that they are acting like assholes.

The author of this article, Ryan Holiday, is the author of Trust Me, I'm Lying[1], a fascinating book which goes into detail about the Tucker Max marketing campaign mentioned in the article, plus a lot of other scummy growth hacking stuff.

It's not something to admire, per se, but it's extremely interesting to see just how easy the average person (and the media, for that matter) is to manipulate when anger is the biggest tool at your disposal.

[1] http://www.goodreads.com/book/show/13542853-trust-me-i-m-lyi...

It was a fascinating read, but if he is willing to mislead everyone, doesn't it make you wonder how much of the book is true?

Here's a much longer look at some of the same concepts http://slatestarcodex.com/2014/12/17/the-toxoplasma-of-rage/ Ideas which spread because of their divisiveness.

Let me propose a technical solution for a social problem: use AdBlock, subscribe to your fave newspaper. The sooner the paid-by-ads clickbait model of the media dies, the less effective the trolling will be.

