Silicon Valley, Fear What Comes After Trump

Trump's victory makes it clear that American's are hurting. You may call those "Americans" who voted for him sexist or racist, but that is not why he was elected. No, he promised to bring jobs back. He blamed the immigrants and foreigners and now he is shredding trade deals and deporting illegals. In theory, his actions could shrink the labor pool leading to a revitalization of the middle class. But let's face it, jobs for middle class America are never coming back. Sure, investors will pour money into building new American factories, but too many jobs will be lost due to automation. To quote Mark Blyth, "The world's largest taxi company doesn't own any taxis and the world's largest real estate company doesn't own any property." So after the immigrants have been forcibly removed from this land and the jobs are still not coming back, who will be next to blame? The guys who replaced your job with a computer, that's who. Silicon Valley needs to take a hard long look at what it can do to fix inequality. So far, it hasn't. The best you have done is offer free college education in San Francisco. You think you're empowering everyone, but that poor person who drives your bus everyday doesn't have the luxury of time. They can't spend hours each day studying. You've only helped yourselves by offering a free education that only you have time to utilize. Great job guys (retard clapping sounds heard in the background). Real solutions are needed that actually help the vast segments of the population whose lives you will disrupt tomorrow. Otherwise, something far worse than Trump could come next.