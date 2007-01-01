Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
NBN CEO says Australians do not need super-fast broadband speeds (couriermail.com.au)
29 points by prawn 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 22 comments | favorite





This guy was specifically installed to hold back the project as much as possible for the sake of partisan politics and making profit. He's well aware that he's installing a useless network, that's his job. They're actually actively installing slower connections than people had before, and spending around 2300$ per house to do so. And the technology they're using has no capability to be upgraded. At all. Ever.

Labor wanted fibre, so the Liberal Party wanted copper. The current plan is to waste the entire NBN budget so that even if the other government gets back in power, they still can't give us good connections.

There is no excuse for deploying fibre-to-the-node in 2007, let alone 2017. It's a deliberate, political move.

Jobs, education, small businesses, science, research, film, art -- all of these will sadly be held back in Australia for at least a decade while we wait for decent internet.

Thanks for destroying our future, Turnbull. But at least a few Telstra shareholders got a bigger mansion.

reply


> There is no excuse for deploying fibre-to-the-node in 2007

Which was exactly the finding of Telstra's own internal investigations in 2005 and the reason why the FTTN tender process was set aside by the Labor government in 2008.

The destruction of the fibre-to-the-premises rollout is so achingly wrongheaded. It's an example of politicians clearly, directly lying on numerical, objective criteria – getting called out about their deception on a regular basis by the opposition, media and senate and clearly failing to meet their targets at every level – and there being precisely zero consequences despite the waste of some $40 billion of public funds.

If politics were working properly, the person responsible would be in jail. Instead, he got promoted to Prime Minister.

reply


If you look at the political decisions made in this country in the last 5 years they have all been wrong footed disasters aimed at attempting to paint the other (instigating) party as wrong and appeal to the most base elements of either party, without consideration of our national future

reply


To be fair VDSL is good enough for a single household to run a 4K stream or two and other activities provided you actually get the whole 55Mb downstream and not the BS "up to" line the telcos like to use for their craptastic DSL offerings. 100Mb+ isn't really a necessity for most people.

reply


You can get 100Mbit even, if the node happens to live in your front lawn. Problem is they're installing them up to a km away and only promising 25Mbit -- and lots of people aren't even getting that. There are people on 10 and less.

Also, why spend MORE on "Maybe 25mbit or up to 100" with no upgrade potential when you could install the fibre and have reliable gigabit right away? It makes no sense.

The NBN should be for the future, not for what's okay for most people today.

Imagine if we only had dialup now because that was all we needed 15 years ago. That's what the Liberals are doing to the NBN.

reply


This thing is supposed to last more than 3 years into the future.

reply


I felt like the up-vote just wasn't enough.

Well said!

reply


Man. Looks a lot like America... Spending money just to waste money AND to hurt your citizens.

reply


Indeed, I seem to recall a massive subsidy given to American telcos in the 1990s to deliver fiber to the consumer (we all know how that turned out).

reply


Had a mild argument with a friend before the "NBN election". He thought that our internet was just fine. He could read news sites and so on. I argued that, before long, we'd be streaming video as a matter of course, and it would be high definition. More people would be working remotely or storing information online.

I remembered this the other day. The kids were watching Netflix, my wife was watching Stan (another streaming service) and I was live streaming sport. We almost never switch on regular TV. Without NBN in our area for years yet, this makes for a lot of buffering and quality degradation. And if anyone needs to be working, the streaming generally stops.

At work, my docs, time tracker, email, backups and so on are all in the cloud. Multiply that by every person in the office.

As a nation, we can't compete on manufacturing. We should be making sure our infrastructure for online services (education, entertainment, etc) is exceptional.

reply


For those who are unaware, NBN stands for National Broadband Network, the Government-funded project to bring "high speed" Internet to all of Australia, both urban and rural.

This article is about comments the CEO of the NBN company made yesterday.

reply


I remember moving from New Zealand where I'd had 100-200Mbit/s fibre for several years to Australia in 2012, when I arrived I moved into a brand new apartment in the first suburb to get fibre to the home, turns out it wasn't to all homes... and I was stuck with 2Mbit/s, which is what i had when I started high school in NZ many many years ago. 2017 is here now and I literally spent over an hour today trying to help someone figure out how to get better than her 2.5Mbit/s ADSL to her house which is not at all far from the CBD, turns out there's nothing she can do. Up until recently I was paying for 3x ADSL lines all set to annex-M and peered together using PFSense because all you can get in most of the cities is 100~ year old copper that's falling apart thanks to the hard right governments that are anti-technology and often anti-education from what I can tell. Recently I gave up on my three links and managed to get a point-to-point 5ghz wireless link from a beam off the top of my roof to a large building in line of sight which is better but obviously won't scale well.

reply


You live in Rhodes, right?

reply


Can't agree with this sentiment more. I've been involved directly in two separate decisions over the last 5 years where US companies decided not to invest in product and operations launches Australia specifically because of the cost of bandwidth to residential users. This is not just about home users wanting to streaming movies, Australia is losing jobs because of this short-sighted, political farce over the NBN.

The clincher is that my mother, who lives in the nation's capital, has only two options for Internet connectivity at her home, both are ADSL1, neither offers downlink speeds in excess of 8Mbps and uplink is capped at 256kbps, with actual speeds more like 2Mbps down/128kbps up.

Why? Because Telstra, the national telco decided to implement micro-exchanges in the form of roadside cabinets (RIMs) in the 1990s, thus locking out all other players from offering ADSL access, and themselves from being upgraded to ASDL2/2+.

Almost 30 years later, these RIMs are still a key part of their landline infrastructure and due to lack of competition and the delays in the NBN, they're able to charge the poor customers that are connected to them top dollar (~AUD$70/month) for third world Internet speeds.

reply


At my third world home, I get a 125 Mbps fiber to home connection for around USD 74 per month.

reply


There's a six-hour old reddit thread[0] on this article with comments from (mostly) Australians in /r/australia, for the interested. It may provide additional context and opinions, although I'm sure you can imagine what the overwhelming opinion is going to be.

[0] https://www.reddit.com/r/australia/comments/5t3arf/nbn_ceo_s...

reply


Sure. You can survive without high speed internet. This website is fantastic for me because I do not have a high speed connection. Australia would do itself a disservice to write off the impressive power of connectivity high speed always on connections provide.

As a side note, a friend from several years ago attended University of Queensland, and at that time they implemented a program to provide only extremely limited volume of bandwidth to students which made geographically distributed collaboration much more difficlt.

reply


Current UQ student here. They currently provide 40GB a month. If that's not enough, you're probably torrenting.

reply


40GB is like one week's worth of one hour a night HD video. That's emphatically not enough.

reply


This was UQ Ipswitch (at that time that's where the IxD program was, no?) ? And this was 2009.

I think they had a maybe 200 MB/mo.

At the same time at Stanford, I was using about 50 TB/mo.

Edit: update: I was one of the largest bandwidth users, they sent me a letter every month. No I will not go into detail.

reply


As always, get the story through Google to bypass the paywall.

https://www.google.com.au/?gfe_rd=cr&ei=Y0adWIbZCI_Y8AfT5LZ4...

reply


Or use archive.is and avoid google tracking:

http://www.couriermail.com.au/technology/nbn-ceo-says-austra...

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: