Labor wanted fibre, so the Liberal Party wanted copper. The current plan is to waste the entire NBN budget so that even if the other government gets back in power, they still can't give us good connections.
There is no excuse for deploying fibre-to-the-node in 2007, let alone 2017. It's a deliberate, political move.
Jobs, education, small businesses, science, research, film, art -- all of these will sadly be held back in Australia for at least a decade while we wait for decent internet.
Thanks for destroying our future, Turnbull. But at least a few Telstra shareholders got a bigger mansion.
Which was exactly the finding of Telstra's own internal investigations in 2005 and the reason why the FTTN tender process was set aside by the Labor government in 2008.
The destruction of the fibre-to-the-premises rollout is so achingly wrongheaded. It's an example of politicians clearly, directly lying on numerical, objective criteria – getting called out about their deception on a regular basis by the opposition, media and senate and clearly failing to meet their targets at every level – and there being precisely zero consequences despite the waste of some $40 billion of public funds.
If politics were working properly, the person responsible would be in jail. Instead, he got promoted to Prime Minister.
Also, why spend MORE on "Maybe 25mbit or up to 100" with no upgrade potential when you could install the fibre and have reliable gigabit right away? It makes no sense.
The NBN should be for the future, not for what's okay for most people today.
Imagine if we only had dialup now because that was all we needed 15 years ago. That's what the Liberals are doing to the NBN.
Well said!
I remembered this the other day. The kids were watching Netflix, my wife was watching Stan (another streaming service) and I was live streaming sport. We almost never switch on regular TV. Without NBN in our area for years yet, this makes for a lot of buffering and quality degradation. And if anyone needs to be working, the streaming generally stops.
At work, my docs, time tracker, email, backups and so on are all in the cloud. Multiply that by every person in the office.
As a nation, we can't compete on manufacturing. We should be making sure our infrastructure for online services (education, entertainment, etc) is exceptional.
This article is about comments the CEO of the NBN company made yesterday.
The clincher is that my mother, who lives in the nation's capital, has only two options for Internet connectivity at her home, both are ADSL1, neither offers downlink speeds in excess of 8Mbps and uplink is capped at 256kbps, with actual speeds more like 2Mbps down/128kbps up.
Why? Because Telstra, the national telco decided to implement micro-exchanges in the form of roadside cabinets (RIMs) in the 1990s, thus locking out all other players from offering ADSL access, and themselves from being upgraded to ASDL2/2+.
Almost 30 years later, these RIMs are still a key part of their landline infrastructure and due to lack of competition and the delays in the NBN, they're able to charge the poor customers that are connected to them top dollar (~AUD$70/month) for third world Internet speeds.
As a side note, a friend from several years ago attended University of Queensland, and at that time they implemented a program to provide only extremely limited volume of bandwidth to students which made geographically distributed collaboration much more difficlt.
I think they had a maybe 200 MB/mo.
At the same time at Stanford, I was using about 50 TB/mo.
Edit: update: I was one of the largest bandwidth users, they sent me a letter every month. No I will not go into detail.
