|Ask HN: How do Ask HN rankings work?
1 point by d--b 8 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|I've submitted a Ask HN today, which tanked in rankings within minutes. After 30 minutes it got off the ask hn front page and after 3 hours it went off all ask hn pages despite having scored 3 points. I still see some ask hn post on the front page with 2 points after 15 hours...
I am not complaining (just a little bit, but what comes into play? karma? number of comments?
