Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
[flagged]
pgodzin 41 minutes ago | hide | past | web | favorite



Discussed earlier today https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13609762


Ah sorry about that, missed it and didn't see it on the front page. Looks like the hash added the the URL didn't catch it as a duplicate


I hope Mr Moran has another job lined up.




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: