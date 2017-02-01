Hacker News
Ticketbleed F5 bug undermines HTTPS
8 points
by
beaconfield
43 minutes ago
2 comments
jsnfwlr
25 minutes ago
Thankfully this is limited to a single (and seemingly small) company's hardware, rather than the entire SSL/TLS stack. Glad it wasn't someone like Cisco too ...
meowface
3 minutes ago
True, but F5 is still extremely popular with medium and large companies.
