Ticketbleed F5 bug undermines HTTPS (arstechnica.com)
8 points by beaconfield 43 minutes ago | 2 comments





Thankfully this is limited to a single (and seemingly small) company's hardware, rather than the entire SSL/TLS stack. Glad it wasn't someone like Cisco too ...

True, but F5 is still extremely popular with medium and large companies.

