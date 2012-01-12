Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
There Are Exactly Three Programming Paradigms (2013) (c2.com)
33 points by setra 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 33 comments | favorite





It would be awesome if he/she used whichever one would best enable it to actually withstand being posted on hacker news and still work. I'm not even sure what its doing while its playing that loading animation because it ought to be static content one would think. Unfortunately it never loads and is also not available in the internet archive. Anyone have a copy of the text?

It's the original wiki. The article was written by a variety of people, probably in a conversational style.

I believe the wiki was recently rearchitected, which would explain why it doesn't scale any more :P.

Is c2 a fedwiki now? That's a work in progress I think.

Last time I visited C2 it was just a site that served up HTML, what is this new async loader business it's doing?

As a result, I can't see the actual content... I assume the three paradigms were:

1. Imperative

2. Functional

3. Logic-based?

correct!

working link: http://web.archive.org/web/20160709095702/http://c2.com/cgi/...

a pete peeve i've had about "goal based programming": it always sounds like people are just arguing for a higher level of abstraction. is that essentially what it is? people always say "i want to tell the computer what to do not how to do it", and i feel like that ignores the fact that right now you are able to do that to some degree. in my chosen languages, i dont have to allocate memory when i make an array. isn't that me saying "i want an array, i dont care how you do it" and the computer obeying? help me understand how "goal oriented programming" is a difference in kind and not degree. to me, it just looks like an argument to walk higher up the ladder of abstraction.

Goal based programming generally implies non-determinism of some sort. In a way, it is "just" higher up the abstraction ladder, but it is pretty profound in its presumptions in terms of how you program. Languages like Prolog or SQL have a master algorithm behind the scenes that accomplish your goal, and so you spend a lot more time expressing the data and constraints on the data than on how it's done. In particular, it is hard to make assumptions about computational complexity or performance. In practice you wind up in an dual problem solving pattern where you alternate between goal/problem expression and tinkering under the hood with the system internals to improve performance.

Whether that's good depends on the problem... certainly SQL has been pretty successful.

But "at a high level of abstraction" and "leverages non-determinism" still isn't enough to get to "goal oriented". Garbage collection involves both of those things. So does JIT. And constraint-based layout engines. Although that last one, unlike the first two, is goal-oriented, right? Is there a pattern?

You're right, they're not enough. I guess it really boils down to making the computer reason about the data it has to achieve a goal or answer a question, rather than applying algorithms to data. The algorithms are intrinsic and hidden. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Reasoning_system

Constraint based layout engines are such an example. Business rules engines are another. It's the fuzzy dividing line where we start considering programming techniques to be AI instead of conventional. This line is somewhat arbitrary based on history.

It's a particular kind of abstraction, and it's definitely not new -- others have already mentioned SQL and Prolog, but there's also Make.

The way I think of declarative programming is that it's essentially executable data; not in the manner of lisp, but a description of the problem space (usually as a set of constraints) is translated (compiled, if you will) into an execution plan that satisfies the description.

Declarative programming is the region where you've crossed the (fuzzy) border from eliding the small hows (e.g. memory management) to the big hows (e.g. the order to build components).

At a certain point, enough of a difference in degree changes the way you express a problem or thought, and at that point it's become a difference in kind. A loose aggregate of sand eventually becomes a pile when you've added enough.

One of the canonical examples of goal oriented programming would be sorting a list.

Rather than expressing how to take an arbitrary list and rearrange the elements so that they're sorted you express what means for a list to be sorted and let the algorithm figure out how to get there.

* An empty list is sorted.

* A single element is sorted.

* If one splits the list into its first element and its remainder then it is sorted if the remainder is sorted and the first element is less than or equal to the head of the remainder.

This doesn't lead to an efficient sort but it is enough for an algorithm to take any list and produce its sorted form. You can, with the right constraints, get a goal oriented system to carry just about every sorting algorithm and the benefit is that they're really concise and they read like the high level pseudocode you might see in an algorithms class.

There's some truth in what you say, but there's a leap that we have not yet been able to make. The way I think of it, anyway, is that we'd like to specify just the contract (preconditions and postconditions) of a module, and have an efficient implementation synthesized automagically (complete with well-designed submodules with their own contracts).

That capability would be more than just another rung up the abstraction ladder.

Interestingly, the problem of reasoning about programs at that level seems to be pretty nearly "AI-complete". This is true even though it's a formal domain -- one doesn't need, for example, the intuitions about the behavior of physical objects that we humans acquire through years of experience, nor an understanding of human behavior and emotions, etc. etc. We work pretty hard to make sure the behavior of a program is predictable just from understanding the program itself (there are occasional exceptions, of course). Yet even reasoning in such a restricted domain, about even very pedestrian programs, is beyond the state of the AI art at the moment.

There have been a few successful goal-based programs. Not many.

- TK Solver [1] Once called "the crooked accountant's spreadsheet", it's a spreadsheet like program where you can change the outputs, and it will try to compute a consistent set of inputs. Good for "what if" problems.

- Kang. This was an early hacking program. It took a set of attacks, and given a starting state (such as "user not logged in") and a goal state ("kernel mode execution") would try to use its tools to reach the desired state.

- Map route finders. Specify start and goal, and a route is generated.

[1] https://www.uts.com/ItemDetails.asp?ItemID=0100-50-0010-00

An array still isn't a part of the problem domain, for most problem domains. It was introduced as part of your solution but it isn't in the same vocabulary.

A great example of transferring between problem domain language and implementation language is in game scripting. The game might have internal stuff for allocating actors and giving them various attributes, with asset references, state machines, etc. But when you go to script your behavior what you want to work with is "do this sequence of events in order, sometimes pausing, interrupting or branching it." And while you can do this by formalizing a new state machine each time, that's actually too powerful an abstraction to use to populate a script-heavy game full of one-off cutscenes, and many games will therefore go domain-specific and create a special cutscene system that limits the range of programmability.

So what I see goal oriented programming (and related ideas like model-oriented or intentional programming) arguing for is more along the lines of "principle of least power" - instead of wielding the most powerful abstractions directly, you invent a less powerful one to drive them, often compiling from less power into more power as a build step.

This is different in nature from high level abstractions intended to add more general-purpose leverage and user control over the problem definition, which garbage collection, metaprogramming, and formal-proof tools aim for.

There are many problem statements which operate on constant memory or employ a predetermined set of algorithms with known memory usage patterns, and they might employ one or more of these high level leverage tools as an intermediate to compile the definition to running code, without the user model or the runtime model needing them.

The thing that distinguishes genuine "declarative" or "goal-based" programming is that the order of expressions in the source language doesn't affect the order of execution[0].

On the other hand, I see the level of abstraction as (roughly) the average number of machine instructions executed for every statement or expression in the source language.

With these two definitions, its clear that while "declarative" languages will almost necessarily be at a high-level of abstraction, you can also have languages that operate at a high-level of abstraction without being declarative.

caveat: the original link wouldn't load for me, so I don't know if my response makes sense in light of the original article.

[0]a more technically correct definition is provided by David Barbour https://awelonblue.wordpress.com/2012/01/12/defining-declara...

You can make C++ generate a ton of code from template abuse. It doesn't make it a higher level of abstraction. It can be perfectly imperative code.

I wish i could look it up but the site seems to be down. I've seen it before.

But it sounds like something I experienced before. You struggle to try to understand what this "new" thing is that's hot and it doesn't seem new to you at all. It frustrates you as you see other people talking about it excitedly and you feel like you're missing something. In my experience that's all it is. It's not new but a different spin on a long established and understood concept.

Everything is just a step up the abstraction ladder. Parsing with prolog is kind of magical. PAIP has a nice implementation.

Would it be possible for someone to post a portion of the text? Even when I whitelist the site in NoScript, it doesn't seem to load up

See also: archive.org's archive of the old wiki page: http://web.archive.org/web/20160709095702/http://c2.com/cgi/...

FunctionalProgramming

* where the value of an expression is computed, usually close to the lambda calculus.

* or to put it differently: where the fundamental operation is reduction (of applicative terms).

ImperativeProgramming

* where cells in some sort of memory are filled and overwritten with values. Inspired by the TuringMachine and curiously never mentioned in the above table (or to put it differently: where the fundamental operation is assignment.)

* Actually, this generalizes to the fundamental operation being communication. The common case is simply communication to a cell maintained by some memory service (you send either a 'set' or a 'get', or possibly an 'apply-function' as needed for atomic ops or fast XOR processing). The more general case can consist of sends and receives on a fully networked, distributed model.

* * (different author replying) Actually, this "generalization" sound much more like the ActorsModel, which is no where near ImperativeProgramming, actually the actor model is much more similar to FunctionalProgramming than it is to imperative programming.

LogicProgramming (and ConstraintProgramming)

* where a solution to a set of logic formulas is sought; very declarative and incorporating some sort of search strategy like backtracking.

* or to put it differently: where the fundamental operation is satisfaction of a predicate.

* ConstraintProgramming envelopes LogicProgramming, since any logic domain can be expressed in terms of a constraint system, but the inverse is not often easy to express (due to the more strictly typed variables in LogicProgramming). However, the fields are disparate enough to have been split into LogicProgramming, ConstraintProgramming, and ConstraintLogicProgramming. (ConstraintAndLogicProgramming). This sort of programming is also called 'DeclarativeProgramming', but the word 'declarative' is somewhat overloaded.

That's it! Everything else is built on one of these three paradigms (Functional, Imperative and Logic), while sometimes incorporating elements of the others.

The site is down. I wonder which paradigm covers "build for scale"?

reply


Noted in an existing GitHub issue from remodeling: full service static site - https://github.com/WardCunningham/remodeling/issues/2

That would allow for a return to cachability for archive.org.

Changing C2 to a JS-backed website that runs a lot more slowly is probably one of the worst things to happen to hacker heritage in the last few years.

If I'd known Ward wanted something more modern I would've volunteered to do a rewrite for something that was faster myself.

This is the original Wiki from 20 years ago , recently restored from backups and thus probably not expecting to be Slashdotted^H^H^HHacker Newsed ...

Anyone else having trouble accessing this site.

Error:

Trouble Encountered http://c2.com/wiki/remodel/pages/ThereAreExactlyThreeParadig... can't fetch document

See github link: https://github.com/WardCunningham/remodeling/issues/2

c2.com is unusable js crap. Hoped I'll never see that in my lifetime.

Waste of time. Sounds like an architecture astronaut. First he mentions Functional programming and then under imperative he babbles and then says this: Actually, this "generalization" sound much more like the ActorsModel, which is no where near ImperativeProgramming, actually the actor model is much more similar to FunctionalProgramming than it is to imperative programming.

Just a bunch of incoherent CS speak IMHO.

One of the important things to remember when reading C2.com pages is that they aren't written by a single person. They're more akin to wikipedia talk pages without signatures (variations of formatting are the hints to "someone else wrote this").

Reading it without this background may seem like the writings of a ranting crazy person. With the federated wiki remodel, this history was flattened.

The "Actually" part is likely a different author. And another author after the {hr}. And the bullet points under the missing padaradgim are other authors. Then another author for the hr block, and another author after the next one, and then yet another author at "I don't know..." and another author italicizing, and then one that signed as top and... so on and so on.

reply


Indeed. C2 was the first wiki, and these implementation details show why for a long time such a promising concept never went as far as it should have. The standard 'template' approach of wikipedia pages, and the clarity regards edit history were a great step forward.

reply


There was an edit history.

If you look at an archive.org of the old site - http://web.archive.org/web/20160709091504/http://c2.com/cgi/... for example, at the bottom the edit date is a link. That took one to the edit history showing the IP address that made the change and the diff. It was also something that was robots.txt'ed and so isn't in archive.org.

reply


C2 was the very first wiki. It has a great deal of historical significance.

"CS speak"? Having a formal education in CS should not be derided. Algorithms, data structures, and other components of computer science are important, and programmers lacking a knowledge of these areas can't really be trusted to work in the more demanding corners of our industry. (Many interviewers select based on these criteria.)

