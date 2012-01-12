reply
I believe the wiki was recently rearchitected, which would explain why it doesn't scale any more :P.
As a result, I can't see the actual content... I assume the three paradigms were:
1. Imperative
2. Functional
3. Logic-based?
Whether that's good depends on the problem... certainly SQL has been pretty successful.
Constraint based layout engines are such an example. Business rules engines are another. It's the fuzzy dividing line where we start considering programming techniques to be AI instead of conventional. This line is somewhat arbitrary based on history.
The way I think of declarative programming is that it's essentially executable data; not in the manner of lisp, but a description of the problem space (usually as a set of constraints) is translated (compiled, if you will) into an execution plan that satisfies the description.
Declarative programming is the region where you've crossed the (fuzzy) border from eliding the small hows (e.g. memory management) to the big hows (e.g. the order to build components).
At a certain point, enough of a difference in degree changes the way you express a problem or thought, and at that point it's become a difference in kind. A loose aggregate of sand eventually becomes a pile when you've added enough.
Rather than expressing how to take an arbitrary list and rearrange the elements so that they're sorted you express what means for a list to be sorted and let the algorithm figure out how to get there.
* An empty list is sorted.
* A single element is sorted.
* If one splits the list into its first element and its remainder then it is sorted if the remainder is sorted and the first element is less than or equal to the head of the remainder.
This doesn't lead to an efficient sort but it is enough for an algorithm to take any list and produce its sorted form. You can, with the right constraints, get a goal oriented system to carry just about every sorting algorithm and the benefit is that they're really concise and they read like the high level pseudocode you might see in an algorithms class.
That capability would be more than just another rung up the abstraction ladder.
Interestingly, the problem of reasoning about programs at that level seems to be pretty nearly "AI-complete". This is true even though it's a formal domain -- one doesn't need, for example, the intuitions about the behavior of physical objects that we humans acquire through years of experience, nor an understanding of human behavior and emotions, etc. etc. We work pretty hard to make sure the behavior of a program is predictable just from understanding the program itself (there are occasional exceptions, of course). Yet even reasoning in such a restricted domain, about even very pedestrian programs, is beyond the state of the AI art at the moment.
- TK Solver [1] Once called "the crooked accountant's spreadsheet", it's a spreadsheet like program where you can change the outputs, and it will try to compute a consistent set of inputs. Good for "what if" problems.
- Kang. This was an early hacking program. It took a set of attacks, and given a starting state (such as "user not logged in") and a goal state ("kernel mode execution") would try to use its tools to reach the desired state.
- Map route finders. Specify start and goal, and a route is generated.
[1] https://www.uts.com/ItemDetails.asp?ItemID=0100-50-0010-00
A great example of transferring between problem domain language and implementation language is in game scripting. The game might have internal stuff for allocating actors and giving them various attributes, with asset references, state machines, etc. But when you go to script your behavior what you want to work with is "do this sequence of events in order, sometimes pausing, interrupting or branching it." And while you can do this by formalizing a new state machine each time, that's actually too powerful an abstraction to use to populate a script-heavy game full of one-off cutscenes, and many games will therefore go domain-specific and create a special cutscene system that limits the range of programmability.
So what I see goal oriented programming (and related ideas like model-oriented or intentional programming) arguing for is more along the lines of "principle of least power" - instead of wielding the most powerful abstractions directly, you invent a less powerful one to drive them, often compiling from less power into more power as a build step.
This is different in nature from high level abstractions intended to add more general-purpose leverage and user control over the problem definition, which garbage collection, metaprogramming, and formal-proof tools aim for.
There are many problem statements which operate on constant memory or employ a predetermined set of algorithms with known memory usage patterns, and they might employ one or more of these high level leverage tools as an intermediate to compile the definition to running code, without the user model or the runtime model needing them.
On the other hand, I see the level of abstraction as (roughly) the average number of machine instructions executed for every statement or expression in the source language.
With these two definitions, its clear that while "declarative" languages will almost necessarily be at a high-level of abstraction, you can also have languages that operate at a high-level of abstraction without being declarative.
caveat: the original link wouldn't load for me, so I don't know if my response makes sense in light of the original article.
[0]a more technically correct definition is provided by David Barbour https://awelonblue.wordpress.com/2012/01/12/defining-declara...
But it sounds like something I experienced before. You struggle to try to understand what this "new" thing is that's hot and it doesn't seem new to you at all. It frustrates you as you see other people talking about it excitedly and you feel like you're missing something.
In my experience that's all it is. It's not new but a different spin on a long established and understood concept.
FunctionalProgramming
* where the value of an expression is computed, usually close to the lambda calculus.
* or to put it differently: where the fundamental operation is reduction (of applicative terms).
ImperativeProgramming
* where cells in some sort of memory are filled and overwritten with values. Inspired by the TuringMachine and curiously never mentioned in the above table (or to put it differently: where the fundamental operation is assignment.)
* Actually, this generalizes to the fundamental operation being communication. The common case is simply communication to a cell maintained by some memory service (you send either a 'set' or a 'get', or possibly an 'apply-function' as needed for atomic ops or fast XOR processing). The more general case can consist of sends and receives on a fully networked, distributed model.
* * (different author replying) Actually, this "generalization" sound much more like the ActorsModel, which is no where near ImperativeProgramming, actually the actor model is much more similar to FunctionalProgramming than it is to imperative programming.
LogicProgramming (and ConstraintProgramming)
* where a solution to a set of logic formulas is sought; very declarative and incorporating some sort of search strategy like backtracking.
* or to put it differently: where the fundamental operation is satisfaction of a predicate.
* ConstraintProgramming envelopes LogicProgramming, since any logic domain can be expressed in terms of a constraint system, but the inverse is not often easy to express (due to the more strictly typed variables in LogicProgramming). However, the fields are disparate enough to have been split into LogicProgramming, ConstraintProgramming, and ConstraintLogicProgramming. (ConstraintAndLogicProgramming). This sort of programming is also called 'DeclarativeProgramming', but the word 'declarative' is somewhat overloaded.
That's it! Everything else is built on one of these three paradigms (Functional, Imperative and Logic), while sometimes incorporating elements of the others.
That would allow for a return to cachability for archive.org.
If I'd known Ward wanted something more modern I would've volunteered to do a rewrite for something that was faster myself.
Just a bunch of incoherent CS speak IMHO.
Reading it without this background may seem like the writings of a ranting crazy person. With the federated wiki remodel, this history was flattened.
The "Actually" part is likely a different author. And another author after the {hr}. And the bullet points under the missing padaradgim are other authors. Then another author for the hr block, and another author after the next one, and then yet another author at "I don't know..." and another author italicizing, and then one that signed as top and... so on and so on.
If you look at an archive.org of the old site - http://web.archive.org/web/20160709091504/http://c2.com/cgi/... for example, at the bottom the edit date is a link. That took one to the edit history showing the IP address that made the change and the diff. It was also something that was robots.txt'ed and so isn't in archive.org.
"CS speak"? Having a formal education in CS should not be derided. Algorithms, data structures, and other components of computer science are important, and programmers lacking a knowledge of these areas can't really be trusted to work in the more demanding corners of our industry. (Many interviewers select based on these criteria.)
