The man who declared the ‘end of history’ fears for democracy’s future (washingtonpost.com)
2 points by evo_9 31 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





I think the issue is really about the super rich (the 1%) now own and control 98% of the worlds wealth and resources and rest of us (99%) are attacking each other over the remaining 2.

