What should a young person do with $20,000?

You could actually do this for less than $40k if you had a co-founder. This guy just paid retail price for a developer and designer but if you either knew how to do it or got a co-founder you could do the same thing for less than $5k probably.
A startup is a great way to blow the whole amount, unless you are pretty sure that there's an actual market for what your startup will produce, that you can produce it, and that you can win over anyone else who's also trying to produce that. Many, many, many startups do not fit those criteria.
And I'm not sure that grad school is an investment that pays back very well.
I mean, what you said is sound advice in general. Just not in this specific case.
