Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
What should a young person do with $20,000?
1 point by flyingpigs 26 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 8 comments | favorite
This person will soon graduate uni, has 0 debt, essentially 0 obligations, and wants to grow rather than blow the amount.





Assuming you're into startups, you should start a company. Read this post - https://blog.kissmetrics.com/built-and-launched-a-saas-compa...

You could actually do this for less than $40k if you had a co-founder. This guy just paid retail price for a developer and designer but if you either knew how to do it or got a co-founder you could do the same thing for less than $5k probably.

reply


"... and wants to grow rather than blow the amount."

A startup is a great way to blow the whole amount, unless you are pretty sure that there's an actual market for what your startup will produce, that you can produce it, and that you can win over anyone else who's also trying to produce that. Many, many, many startups do not fit those criteria.

reply


Put it in an index fund and leave it.

reply


Just don't forget about it, make sure you keep track of it and follow it, it is fun to watch your money grow with compounding interest and dividends.

reply


Invest some of it, save some of it, and then buy something nice for yourself.

reply


Invest it in something other than a YC startup.

reply


Invest it in your education

reply


"This person will soon graduate uni..."

And I'm not sure that grad school is an investment that pays back very well.

I mean, what you said is sound advice in general. Just not in this specific case.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: