Before anybody talks about net neutrality, I believe the original rules Wheeler set in place will allow blocking of illegal materials if I remember correctly. I know the present situation with the FCC is less than great, but just keep this in mind.
EDIT: Try it for yourself here: http://www.cogentco.com/en/network/looking-glass
Traditionally ISPs did not get involved in deciding what is and isn't illegal; SOPA/PIPA were trying to create ISP-level blocks but those bills did not become law. But traditionally ISPs didn't have big peering disputes and extort content providers either.
This also makes me wonder how CloudFlare decides what sites to assign to what IP addresses. Do they put legit sites on one IP, porn on another, pirates on yet another, and booters on another?
