Internet Backbone Provider Cogent Blocks Pirate Bay and Other “Pirate” Sites (torrentfreak.com)
3 points by doctorshady 41 minutes ago





This seems like something that needs further verification on the intentions since they won't comment on it, but the implications are enormous if this is what's actually going on.

Before anybody talks about net neutrality, I believe the original rules Wheeler set in place will allow blocking of illegal materials if I remember correctly. I know the present situation with the FCC is less than great, but just keep this in mind.

EDIT: Try it for yourself here: http://www.cogentco.com/en/network/looking-glass

Yeah, I wonder if Cogent is blocking a DDoS or something.

Traditionally ISPs did not get involved in deciding what is and isn't illegal; SOPA/PIPA were trying to create ISP-level blocks but those bills did not become law. But traditionally ISPs didn't have big peering disputes and extort content providers either.

This also makes me wonder how CloudFlare decides what sites to assign to what IP addresses. Do they put legit sites on one IP, porn on another, pirates on yet another, and booters on another?

