(As a side note, those translations are fantastic, and I highly recommend them.)
The actual poem left me completely cold (and it's the only version I've ever read). The footnotes and everything else are fascinating. Everything in Nabokov's own voice is always, and everywhere, a joy to read. He was, as he tried to explain, creating a reference work, an aid to scholars and students, not a translation to "enjoy". You turn to it to find out what Pushkin wrote in his poem, rendered into English, as accurately as possible. Wilson just failed to understand the purpose of this work and his criticisms were irrelevant.
I'm interested in people's opinions of the Lombardo translations. Looking for a version of the Illiad to read.
