What the feud between Nabokov and Edmund Wilson says about translation (chronicle.com)
19 points by lermontov 2 hours ago | 3 comments





I have not read Nabokov's translation of Eugene Onegin, but this piece led me to wonder if he was an inspiration for Stanley Lombardo's translation of the Iliad and the Odyssey, which are stark departures from previous translations that eschew meter in favor of clarity and meaning.

(As a side note, those translations are fantastic, and I highly recommend them.)

I've read it and own the two-volume paperback version (someone made the mistake of asking me what I wanted for Christmas a few years ago).

The actual poem left me completely cold (and it's the only version I've ever read). The footnotes and everything else are fascinating. Everything in Nabokov's own voice is always, and everywhere, a joy to read. He was, as he tried to explain, creating a reference work, an aid to scholars and students, not a translation to "enjoy". You turn to it to find out what Pushkin wrote in his poem, rendered into English, as accurately as possible. Wilson just failed to understand the purpose of this work and his criticisms were irrelevant.

I'm interested in people's opinions of the Lombardo translations. Looking for a version of the Illiad to read.

This is an interesting and thought-provoking read. Thank you for posting it.

