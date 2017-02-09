Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
A secret of many urban 20-somethings: Their parents help with the rent (boston.com)
33 points by golfstrom 1 hour ago





Been there. As one of the 20-something whose parents didn't help with the rent.

Two consequences:

- really tough discussions with some friends and acquaintances once I realised their parents heavily subsidized their way of life while they were putting the social persona of young working adult being independent and nagging me about when I was going to buy my first car or why I was always the one who made it through the whole night with one glass of beer

- really hard to move up in the adequate social circles and no care-free attitude which led to a much harder job hunt, grimmer prospects in relationships (partly cost me the love of my life) and way too much stress to be healthy

I don't blame people for being helped though, that's not my point.

(deleted; sorry, too curious)

Well.. You edited the question before I could see it so now you got me curious :). Feel free to shoot, this is the internet and a semi-anonymous persona.

Many parents (mine included) say "if you aren't in school pay your own way". Once you are out of school, regardless if your wage is still barely above minimum, you are on your own.

I'm not sure this is a polite question to ask; the odds of digging up pain seem pretty high.

>The choice of career path matters. Those in the art and design fields get the most help, an average of $3,600 a year. People who work in farming, construction, retail and personal services get the least.

Am I wrong to assume that it isn't the career choice so much as how wealthy the parents are?

This is an interesting counterpoint to all of the "government subsidies distort housing prices" arguments. Obviously family subsidies are very different than government subsidies, but I think they might have a similar effect on pricing. Especially for economicallt disadvantaged people trying to go it alone; you're now in a market (similar to college tuition or healthcare) where nobody pays full price except for you*

*For large values of "nobody" and "you"

Not sure how the article concludes that young adults don't tell their friends about family financial help. It's not a question on the PSID survey and it doesn't seem to be in the michigan PSC report.

The secrecy of financial help is a really important claim because it affects how under-resourced college grads plan their 20s; irresponsible of the authors not to footnote this.

Is this an American thing? It's pretty common in Germany, but I remember that foreigners often see us as the 'renters'-country (meaning the majority rents instead of owning a property), so there might be a difference. Just wondering why this seems an increasing thing in your cities.

It's also no big secret that parents often support their children far beyond the school time if they are not able to apply for student loans (Bafög).

I think owning your own home is (or was?) part of the "American Dream." See e.g. http://www.nytimes.com/1988/09/11/realestate/in-the-nation-w...

$3,000 a year is a weird number. Of course anything helps, but when rent is $1,000, $2,000, or even $3,000 / month, is that really make or break?

I wonder if it's paying security deposits or first / last deposits. When I was 23, paying rent seemed doable, but digging up 3 months of rent all at one go was terrifying.

In many urban areas, rent is not $1000 a month, let alone $2000 or $3000. In smaller cities you can often find rooms for $250-$500, although that seems to be changing very quickly in my area. Jobs often pay less too.

As a landlord of multiple properties in Boston I can confirm the parents pay the rent.

One of my college roommates would get a small stack of signed blank checks from his mother every time he went home, in order to pay the rent and whatever else came up. He kept them underneath his mattress, which we discovered when we had to move from one apartment to another and his ass never showed up to help.

And here I am, paranoid about having unsigned checks laying around because they have my account and ACH # on them. Other people's tolerance for risk always amazes me!

Eh. Usage of checks in the US always puzzled me but now that we have smartphones with direct access to our bank and it seems even weirder to still do things with checks (vs cash).


As a tenant in one property in Boston who receives no help from his parents, I deeply resent the ease with which you attained wealth by just renting out ever-rising Bostonian housing.

Renting out properties is a huge hassle. My family spent a lot of time in real estate and I got to hear the headaches (which is why I didn't follow in their footsteps). Frankly, I'm pretty sure you're just being bitter and aren't helping the conversation.

Curious how you know it was easy? A colleague of mine is a landlord and it seems externally to be a huge pain. Definitely put me off of trying to do the same.

In my condo building a lot of people who have moved out (out of town, out of state) they keep renting their places out with the help of a local realtor/manager that takes a cut and is supposed to deal with stuff. They don't really, and the volunteer condo board ends up dealing with a lot of the loose ends.

Based on the how much rent is in Boston are, there is a strong , strong, strong incentive to rent out. I could make about 3x my mortgage/fees by renting my place in cambridge which I bought early part of this century (of course where would I live...).

Since we have about 50% owner occupied, and the tenants are paying a lot, so they expect a lot.


I'm sure it is just an oversight that the OP forgot to mention that he is currently heavily invested in the Boston rental market as a landlord.

Subject to change while I parse the source data set, but I'm not sure their conclusions are sound. Specifically the reliance on averages and amortizing the existence of yearly lump sums to monthly assistance. And the wording of "has ever" so a single gift/loan now gets extended to reported as years of monthly assistance.

For example, parents providing their child with first month's rent/security deposit for the first place after college I wouldn't say is indicative of "financial dependence". Especially considering the data was for 2013 when getting credit for short term loans as a young person was even harder than it is today. Feels more like another dressed up "entitled millennials living off those hard working boomers again".

Or worse- yet another article that attempts to make people feel bad for using the wealth they've obtained over the course of their life for making their children "privileged"

