"Prosecutors have insisted they will not go easy on Dani Mathers, the former Playboy playmate who took a photo of a naked, 70-year-old woman in a gym and posted it on Snapchat.
The model has asked Los Angeles City Attorneys not to send her to jail, saying she will undergo counseling and anti-bullying courses instead.
She also said that she would go around to schools and talk about how harmful bullying is.
But prosecutors scoffed at her attempts at mercy, claiming that she never apologized to the victim in person, TMZ reported.
If convicted, she faces up to six months in jail for invasion of privacy, and a $1,000 fine."
