Google Optimize is coming soon (optimize.google.com)
12 points by tobltobs 1 hour ago





Their marketing[1] site does a better job at describing what it actually does.

[1] https://www.google.com/analytics/optimize/

I've tried the beta of this. It's really interesting.

And Optimizely is available today.

