Google Optimize is coming soon
(
optimize.google.com
)
12 points
by
tobltobs
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
3 comments
|
favorite
andrethegiant
10 minutes ago
Their marketing[1] site does a better job at describing what it actually does.
[1]
https://www.google.com/analytics/optimize/
shortformblog
2 minutes ago
I've tried the beta of this. It's really interesting.
jrpt
2 minutes ago
And Optimizely is available today.
