|Ask HN: What Is PGP and Keybase.io (When, Why, How to Follow)
2 points by malhaar 22 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|I know the basics of PGP and have learnt it in school. I have used it for few emails too. But, What is "keybase.io"? How is it transforming the way PGP works? Why should I make my anonymous Reddit username public just to prove that I exist with public key? What is the use of that?
I could see very few tutorials, and links explaining this, which added more confusion. So, I thought why not discuss it here. ABCs and "W" questions of Keybase.io.
Now, that they have added chat feature too, I am very curious.
Also, your opinion about the product is also welcome.
