A cool thing about Rebol's (and Red's) PEGs are that they can easily parse and process the diverse datatypes of its parent source.
REBOL Parser in 10 Lines
http://www.rebol.net/cookbook/recipes/0042.html
And:
http://blog.hostilefork.com/why-rebol-red-parse-cool/
"But even more impressively, it can work on the symbolic structure of code itself. While Rebol and Red are both like Lisp in being homoiconic, when you see something like PARSE applied on code itself... you know you're looking at something very cool."
[1] http://www.github.com/red/red
[2] http://www.red-lang.org/2013/11/041-introducing-parse.html
