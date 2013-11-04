Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Parsing – REBOL Users Guide (rebol.com)
14 points by vmorgulis 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





More than a decade later, Rebol (and its newer offspring Red red-lang.org) are still in regular use on my team.

A cool thing about Rebol's (and Red's) PEGs are that they can easily parse and process the diverse datatypes of its parent source.

REBOL Parser in 10 Lines http://www.rebol.net/cookbook/recipes/0042.html

And:

http://blog.hostilefork.com/why-rebol-red-parse-cool/ "But even more impressively, it can work on the symbolic structure of code itself. While Rebol and Red are both like Lisp in being homoiconic, when you see something like PARSE applied on code itself... you know you're looking at something very cool."

reply


Red [1] is language based on Rebol that among other things improves PARSE dialect [2]

[1] http://www.github.com/red/red

[2] http://www.red-lang.org/2013/11/041-introducing-parse.html

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: