Build a serverless app with a serverless database (fauna.com)
26 points by evanweaver 47 minutes ago





I was initially overly excited by AWS Lambda + API Gateway but now looking at the costs it's cheaper and less overhead to just run a highly available boxes.

For large organizations, I can see the benefit of moving to serverless particularly doing away with server ops for more slower and less frequent tasks..

but for fast response and cost effectiveness, unless AWS Lambda dramatically reduces costs to match a $5 / month digitalocean instance that will respond instantly and can take quite a beating for lighter requests, I'd be more wary-AWS bills can rack up very fast.

I still don't get how you can store something without putting it anywhere. It's just "in transient" like electricity in a superconductor closed coil? hahaha

Not doubting it I just don't understand. Unless you're storing through "cache" client-side or direct RAM I don't know.

Serverless just means not hosting your own infrastructure + boxes. Amazon Lambda is a good example where you run arbitrary script on their infrastructure on demand, without having always-available servers.

I really wonder what possesses people to use pullquotes

    WHAT POSSESSES PEOPLE
    TO   USE   PULLQUOTES
Its like they don't trust you to read a couple of sentences or something

A couple of reasons:

1. They don't trust people to read everything. A lot of readers drop off before the end of an article just because their attention flits away. Pull quotes are a way of saying, "Here's something coming up that I think is interesting. If you are interested, you should keep reading."

2. A lot of people have trouble with long runs of samey text. Some see it as boring, others as imposing, others as hard to navigate, but for whatever reason, long runs of text are simply hard to read for a lot of people. So pull quotes are a way to break up the text without resorting to vaguely relevant cat pictures.

Well, I have to agree with OP. If anything, they turn me AWAY from an article that I otherwise may have been interested in.

In case you are wondering what fauna is in general, it's an object-relational, temporal, geographically distributed, strongly consistent, multi-tenant, QoS-managed operational database. It's implemented on the JVM and queried via type-safe embedded DSLs like LINQ.

It's fully BuzzWord compliant then! (Sound like this is naked marketing post)

Meh - led by a couple of ex-Twitter infrastructure guys. No thanks.

Twitter is possibly one of the hardest sites to scale out there. Sure they had their share of the fail whale but can you blame them?

