For large organizations, I can see the benefit of moving to serverless particularly doing away with server ops for more slower and less frequent tasks..
but for fast response and cost effectiveness, unless AWS Lambda dramatically reduces costs to match a $5 / month digitalocean instance that will respond instantly and can take quite a beating for lighter requests, I'd be more wary-AWS bills can rack up very fast.
reply
Not doubting it I just don't understand. Unless you're storing through "cache" client-side or direct RAM I don't know.
WHAT POSSESSES PEOPLE
TO USE PULLQUOTES
1. They don't trust people to read everything. A lot of readers drop off before the end of an article just because their attention flits away. Pull quotes are a way of saying, "Here's something coming up that I think is interesting. If you are interested, you should keep reading."
2. A lot of people have trouble with long runs of samey text. Some see it as boring, others as imposing, others as hard to navigate, but for whatever reason, long runs of text are simply hard to read for a lot of people. So pull quotes are a way to break up the text without resorting to vaguely relevant cat pictures.
For large organizations, I can see the benefit of moving to serverless particularly doing away with server ops for more slower and less frequent tasks..
but for fast response and cost effectiveness, unless AWS Lambda dramatically reduces costs to match a $5 / month digitalocean instance that will respond instantly and can take quite a beating for lighter requests, I'd be more wary-AWS bills can rack up very fast.
reply