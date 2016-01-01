Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Microsoft Docs – Unified technical documentation (microsoft.com)
39 points by my123 46 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 15 comments | favorite





Great UI...not only do they have the 11 immediately-noticeable centered divs with icons, but the unnecessary and redundant links above them. That's the Microsoft we know and love.

reply


They aren't redundant after you click one. They are just pre-pinned popular topics. No great UX sin

reply


What else would you put on a home page? It's better than a carousel.

reply


Note that Microsoft Docs at docs.com is fully different and has nothing to do with docs.microsoft.com...

reply


Introduction, circa June 2016:

https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/teamblog/introducing-docs-m...

All documentation on docs.microsoft.com is open sourced and designed to allow community contributions.

Maybe that was the soft launch? (0 blog comments)

reply


Docs PM here.

We have recently moved the blog to our own publishing system, so some of the comments got lost.

reply


Great that they finally start thinking about documentation which has been a shambolic experience with Azure. However it seems that they are still missing ARM template resources documentation, they provide REST API documentation which kind of sort of helps with the ARM templates but still has a lot of things that are subtly different. So it still means hunting REST API docs to get the idea and then going to the ARM examples repo to find out how it differs.

reply


There's a whole bunch of ARM documentation here: https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/azure/azure-resource-manage...

And the schemas for practically anything you want to add with ARM are here: https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/azure/azure-resource-manage... (some even have quickstart versions for you)

And finally I noticed there's a template visualizer now (it was linked off of one of the ARM template pages): http://armviz.io/

reply


What is it unifying if TechNet and MSDN are still around?

reply


Docs PM here.

We are moving content off of TechNet and MSDN and to Docs. Eventually, docs.microsoft.com will become the single central location for all technical documentation shipped by Microsoft.

reply


Will this be integrated with Visual Studio? Right now, F1 from within the code editor still goes to msdn.microsoft.com.

reply


Docs PM here.

Yes, that is in the works. As we move more of the dev documentation to docs, F1 will point to the new site.

reply


oh wow https://docs.ubuntu.com/

reply


Microsoft paying for upvotes again.

A 'unified technical doc' site that isn't unified - as the Microsoft representative confirms below.

Pointless.

reply


Question: How did the Microsoft Docs PM know about this thread on HN less than 30 minutes after it was submitted?

Can you people seriously not see that this is just a preplanned PR push?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: