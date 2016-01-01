reply
https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/teamblog/introducing-docs-m...
All documentation on docs.microsoft.com is open sourced and designed to allow community contributions.
Maybe that was the soft launch? (0 blog comments)
We have recently moved the blog to our own publishing system, so some of the comments got lost.
And the schemas for practically anything you want to add with ARM are here: https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/azure/azure-resource-manage... (some even have quickstart versions for you)
And finally I noticed there's a template visualizer now (it was linked off of one of the ARM template pages): http://armviz.io/
We are moving content off of TechNet and MSDN and to Docs. Eventually, docs.microsoft.com will become the single central location for all technical documentation shipped by Microsoft.
Yes, that is in the works. As we move more of the dev documentation to docs, F1 will point to the new site.
