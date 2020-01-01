reply
People keep stumbling upon the same thing over and over which is that the ability to scale has significant overhead.
Is there a clear cut answer, as to whether one should choose a distributed solution or not? It seems to me that if you're at the Terabyte scale, choosing non-distributing seems to be asking for trouble. A quick search indicates the largest HDD you can buy is around 8TB.
It means that the size of the dataset is not the only factor, you need to take into account the operations performed on each "element/document", the size of the intermediate datasets and the size of the final results and some more stuff (encoding, etc.).
A web design QA note for all: thin fonts (e.g 300-400 weight) as a body font but work fine on macOS due to better font rendering, but do not work well on Windows.
reply