Compare that with a salary of $105k in inexpensive Salt Lake City, which is where my second-choice offer was. After taxes and consumption for a similar lifestyle, I'd be saving somewhere around $30-40k/year, a substantial decrease. Not to mention the fact that if the startup that made that offer went under, it would be much harder to find another interesting job with similar compensation in Salt Lake than San Francisco.
I don't plan on living in the Bay Area long-term, but in the early stages of my career I can accumulate a lot more savings and also grow my skills faster by living here than probably anywhere else in the world.
You should try living with your family in a house with a backyard, it's quite enjoyable and could be pretty cheap over time if you see any appreciation.
Secondly there are a lot more taxes on a lot more things in SF, are you factoring that in?
Also I'd bet you are worth more than 105k in SLC if you looked around longer.
I love SF and it's great to live there for many reasons, but I don't think "cheaper than utah" is one of them.
We live in a 680 sq ft one-bedroom apartment in an older development ($2200/mo). We'll have to upgrade when my baby outgrows his large walk-in closet, but it fits our needs fine for now.
Whoa, that's almost double the estimated mortgage for the 5 bedroom houses with an acre of land my family has been looking at purchasing.
I'll never move to the SF Bay Area. I encourage others not to, either. Get the companies there to open up to remote employees instead.
And there's the kicker. In SLC you could afford a real house for that much. It's good that you can save that much right now, though. Definitely going to pay off.
But doing a naive COL comparison between, say, Manhattan and Columbus, Ohio just isn't going to capture the lifestyle differences and tradeoffs.
Second is, you can't just scale up salaries by the COL adjustment when the comp is this high. If you do that, you'll think the following are equally good:
- monthly income 10k, 3k on rent, 2k other expenses
- monthly income 5k, 1.5k on rent, 1k on other
I would love to read an article that addressed these in their analyses as well.
Take Google for an example. [1]
The earning "likelihood" (whether this is cultural, sociopolitical, socioeconomic, etc. is irrelevant. This is just observable fact, given Google's data) of Blacks is 1/17s of Whites and 1/5s of Asians (Google numbers scaled for Black representation in the US).
What I am getting with this? In this model I'm describing, you either work at Google, making $100 or you're unemployed, making 0. This means Whites and Asians will continue to make much more as Software Engineers, because the average White and Asian person as a software engineer is higher, because of the higher rates of them being software engineers to begin with.
Therefore, for an article like this to be useful for minorities and women, it would have to illustrate companies that have high (where high is equal to US demographics) rates of employment for software engineers. Otherwise, this might as well just read: "2017 State of Global Millionaires"
[1]
- http://time.com/4391031/google-diversity-statistics-2016/
- https://www.google.com/diversity/
Look anywhere else in the UK and it's more like £25000-£35000.
Assuming you can save 10% of your annual salary a year, you're better off living in higher cost-of-living areas, assuming all other things being equal. Then you are growing wealth (retirement funds, etc.) instead of just getting a more expensive lease for your car or apartment.
So what you really want to measure is something closer to "savings rate" or "disposable income" or something like that.
I'm open to thoughts on how to practically do this math. It's very relevant when considering job offers in other cities.
As a contrived example: it's worse to spend 50% of your income on rent than 30%. But if you earn 200k a year and spend 50% of your income on rent, you still have $100k left over. If you earn 100K and spend 30% on rent, you have 70k left over.
Bummer to lose that much to rent, but if you can keep other costs down, you may still accumulate more money by living in the Bay Area.
http://www.bestplaces.net/cost-of-living/seattle-wa/washingt...
hired article:
https://hired.com/state-of-salaries-2017
cost of living data comes from here:
https://www.numbeo.com/cost-of-living/
Might wanna consider outsourcing here. Same time zone as SV, similar culture, speaks English, tight job market means loyal workers.
source: https://www.glassdoor.ca/Salaries/vancouver-software-develop...
USD/CAD as of today: 1.31
The big expense is obviously rent, which I'm sure they have represented... The average 1 bedroom in Austin around $1,000 and in SF let's say $3,300. Difference of $2,300 * 12 = $27,600. After that, that other $40,000 cost of living difference seems a bit of a stretch.
In SF, my company buys breakfast, lunch, dinner and my transportation to/from work (like many others in this area) so I don't have to factor that into my cost of living. The difference between cost of living adjusted salary tilts toward the SF bay, especially with bay area equity options over what is competitive in Austin (I have no insight into that, I think that would be an interesting study though).
That's great if you're young, but there does come a time in many people's lives when they like to spend at least 2 of those meals with spouses and kids.
Admittedly doesn't apply to everyone, but childcare varies a lot with cost of living, especially since if all the grandparents are priced out of the city and all your friends are in tiny apartments, it's more likely that you'll need to pay big money for babysitting and such.
But all things are rarely equal.
When I moved from a low-COL city to a high-COL city, I chose to live in a much smaller and crappier apartment. Other people might choose to live with roommates. I never had any intention of looking for accommodations equivalent to what's normal in my hometown.
Housing costs are the easiest thing to compare. It's everything else that's less clear.
The adjustment for Cost of Living in SF is discussed in this thread, it might not be accurate.
IMO if you're happy where you are, and the cost of living is really low (e.g. you can buy a decent house pretty easily for under 200k), no need to be worried. Otherwise I'd probably leave and work in a big but not overly expensive city. I've seen plenty of job listings in Chicago looking for people with like 2-4 years experience paying 100k+, and the good parts of Chicago are pretty damn nice plus it's a cheap city to live in for its size (e.g. Toronto is always compared to Chicago, but rent is much more affordable in Chicago and you get paid more)
EDIT: Just realized the 74k on Toronto is USD - these numbers seem pretty weird. I know plenty of people making starting salaries in the ballpark of $134k in SF, but you'd be hard pressed (maybe even impossible) to find somebody in Toronto who'd pay you 97k for you first job out of school. I don't know how SF salaries work though - maybe they start out higher, but they still have the same glass ceiling where very, very few people are making >200k as a developer?
Meaning, companies which offer free food, transportation, even limited housing, the net effect of cost of living increases could be somewhat offset?
Free idea if anyone fancies it (I wish I had the time!) - a live update map that sources geo-tagged tweets with a specific hashtag (#ShowHN?)
The hired.com page gives a lot more information, including baseline numbers before cost of living adjustments, and doesn't have such a click bait title.
"When we look at our two largest markets on Hired’s platform, San Francisco and New York, the average African-American candidate on the Hired platform is 49 percent more likely to get hired than the average white person. [...] It's unclear if African American candidates are receiving more offers because of diversity initiatives, a lower preferred salary, or a combination of those and other factors."
And yet SF and NYC are still stuck around $130K, which is only 20% higher than what it was 10 years ago, and these cities are far more expensive to live in?
What's the draw, why don't more developers move to Austin or Seattle?
Real estate is the obvious example. If you want to own a house Seattle's market is still really high relative to the rest of the country (this is probably where Austin makes up a lot of ground), but Seattle is much cheaper than San Francisco.
It would have been useful to show the raw numbers next to the adjusted numbers in the image.
