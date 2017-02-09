Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
2017 State of Global Tech Salaries (hired.com)
100 points by tifa2up 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 66 comments | favorite





This analysis may be reasonable as far as it goes, but it can still make financial sense for someone to live and work in the Bay Area. I recently took a new job near San Francisco paying ~$160k. Living cheaply, our actual consumption for my family of 3 is about ~50k a year. (Yes, this is possible -- and life can still be enjoyable if you like spending time in nature/other inexpensive activities.) After taxes, that leaves me $50-60k a year to invest/save for retirement.

Compare that with a salary of $105k in inexpensive Salt Lake City, which is where my second-choice offer was. After taxes and consumption for a similar lifestyle, I'd be saving somewhere around $30-40k/year, a substantial decrease. Not to mention the fact that if the startup that made that offer went under, it would be much harder to find another interesting job with similar compensation in Salt Lake than San Francisco.

I don't plan on living in the Bay Area long-term, but in the early stages of my career I can accumulate a lot more savings and also grow my skills faster by living here than probably anywhere else in the world.

That's a tough argument to make that SF beats SLC in net savings.

You should try living with your family in a house with a backyard, it's quite enjoyable and could be pretty cheap over time if you see any appreciation.

Secondly there are a lot more taxes on a lot more things in SF, are you factoring that in?

Also I'd bet you are worth more than 105k in SLC if you looked around longer.

I love SF and it's great to live there for many reasons, but I don't think "cheaper than utah" is one of them.

What's your commute like? My friend that moved there who tries to convince me to move out there, has a 2hr one way commute. How many sq feet is your living space for you and your family?

Not OP, but I live 1.5 hours away from my job in south bay. I can stomach it for now but the commute is slowly killing me. Working in the Bay is really about balancing your rent with your willingness to commute. You can have a short commute if you're willing to live really close to your job, but those places (SF and/or south bay) tend to be very pricey. Although, south bay (Palo Alto, Mountain View, Sunnyvale) is cheaper per sq ft. than SF since it's more suburban. It makes a lot of sense to get a job in south bay and get a house if you have a family. If you're younger and want to live somewhere more dense or cheaper, it's harder. If your job is in SF, you can live in Oakland/Berkeley (which is a good deal cheaper than SF), and as long as you and your job is near a BART station, your commute can be sub 30 minutes. Otherwise, you're out of luck, since it takes forever to get anywhere in the city by car/uber/bus. If your job is in south bay, the commute from Oakland/Berkeley is 1 hr+, approaching 2 hrs when traffic is really really bad. And you'll need a car or a corporate bus. You could also live in San Jose and take the train up, which is much faster, although I'm not so sure about the rent situation in San Jose. Last I checked, the rent was ~2.2-2.4k for a one-bedroom, which is actually about on par with both Oakland and south bay. Although for the same price in south bay or Fremont, you'll get more room, at the expense of living in a much more suburban area.

My commute is a 15-minute walk, or 5-minute bike ride. :) I chose the apartment based on proximity to work -- could have saved $100-200/mo with a longer commute, but the savings would have been more than eaten up by the gas/car maintenance costs and I hate commuting. I still own a car, but don't use it to get to work.

We live in a 680 sq ft one-bedroom apartment in an older development ($2200/mo). We'll have to upgrade when my baby outgrows his large walk-in closet, but it fits our needs fine for now.

> We live in a 680 sq ft one-bedroom apartment in an older development ($2200/mo).

Whoa, that's almost double the estimated mortgage for the 5 bedroom houses with an acre of land my family has been looking at purchasing.

I'll never move to the SF Bay Area. I encourage others not to, either. Get the companies there to open up to remote employees instead.

> We live in a 680 sq ft one-bedroom apartment in an older development ($2200/mo). We'll have to upgrade when my baby outgrows his large walk-in closet, but it fits our needs fine for now.

And there's the kicker. In SLC you could afford a real house for that much. It's good that you can save that much right now, though. Definitely going to pay off.

As a newly graduated Site Reliability Engineer who's working in the Bay Area. I'm living and working in Sunnyvale, my expenses are way lower than expected, I was able to get a house a 20 minute bike away from work. I get a free caltrain pass, so I really don't need a car. I think the "cost of living" adjustment here is unfair. Sure, living in SF proper can cost you upwards of 8k-9k a month but there are MUCH more reasonable apartments where most of the tech jobs are in the South Bay area.

Simple COL adjustment factors give you a baseline, but they don't really work reliably beyond straightforward apples-to-apples comparisons. It probably works pretty well for comparing house/condo and transportation choices between one suburban location and another where rents are modest and you need a car.

But doing a naive COL comparison between, say, Manhattan and Columbus, Ohio just isn't going to capture the lifestyle differences and tradeoffs.

That is even more true if you're young single or dual income couple. Cost of living is a problem if you have a big family. If you can squeeze into a small apartment I'd rather take the high salary.

Every article on salaries seems to really screw up two things. One is, salary is only a portion of total compensation. Which do they mean here? If you don't look at equity packages, my intuition is you're going to think SF sucks, since I think more companies there use stock incentives. I'm not sure anybody has good data on equity packages/total comp, and at the very least, it's not trivial even if you have that data, since for example you can't just treat an Uber RSU the same as a Google one. So comparing total comp, which is what matters, is a subtle issue with lots of methodological decisions to make that will alter the results, and when articles (including the original source at hired.com) don't even mention any of that, it's hard to take the results seriously.

Second is, you can't just scale up salaries by the COL adjustment when the comp is this high. If you do that, you'll think the following are equally good:

  - monthly income 10k, 3k on rent, 2k other expenses
  - monthly income 5k, 1.5k on rent, 1k on other
Not all expenses scale linearly with COL, and in particular, one of the most important imputed expenses, savings, doesn't scale that way, unless you plan to retire with the exact same lifestyle.

These are great points. I've had jobs where salary ranged from 62% to 100% of total comp. It is very difficult for me to figure out whether I am above or below the average.

This right here.

I would love to read an article that addressed these in their analyses as well.

I'm legitimately interested to see how much software engineers make if they're not White or Asian. Given the lack of women and minorities I'd say minorities are better off being an MD than a SE. In addition, I'm skeptical that an average SE can get offers at places that give them this kind of compensation.

---

Take Google for an example. [1]

The earning "likelihood" (whether this is cultural, sociopolitical, socioeconomic, etc. is irrelevant. This is just observable fact, given Google's data) of Blacks is 1/17s of Whites and 1/5s of Asians (Google numbers scaled for Black representation in the US).

What I am getting with this? In this model I'm describing, you either work at Google, making $100 or you're unemployed, making 0. This means Whites and Asians will continue to make much more as Software Engineers, because the average White and Asian person as a software engineer is higher, because of the higher rates of them being software engineers to begin with.

Therefore, for an article like this to be useful for minorities and women, it would have to illustrate companies that have high (where high is equal to US demographics) rates of employment for software engineers. Otherwise, this might as well just read: "2017 State of Global Millionaires"

[1]

- http://time.com/4391031/google-diversity-statistics-2016/

- https://www.google.com/diversity/

A lot of the cost of living calculations are wrong. I had moved from LA paying 1400$ a month rent to Austin and paid nearly the same rent in Austin for a one bedroom. The plus is no income tax in Washington and Texas but food costs are more and property taxes are double in Texas when compared to California.

On the other hand, Austin is on average more expensive than Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, etc. So using Austin as representative of the whole state understates the cost of living adjustment.

Property tax is lower in seattle. %1.2-1.5 effective vs %1 effective. If youve had a big price gain only then is California 'cheaper'

London. The city with the highest cost of living in Europe [citation needed].

Look anywhere else in the UK and it's more like £25000-£35000.

True - but then that's the general issue with London vs the rest of the country. Compared to other careers, dev salaries in London make the city pretty liveable. I'm certainly not struggling to service a mortgage in Zone 2, and many devs I know are similarly comfortable.

I think that's too pessimistic. With less than 5 years experience, and having made some less-than-optimal career decisions, I've got about £45,000 total compensation. (Central Belt, Scotland)

The problem with straight-across cost-of-living adjustments is that they're only relevant when you're talking about a more-or-less zero savings rate.

Assuming you can save 10% of your annual salary a year, you're better off living in higher cost-of-living areas, assuming all other things being equal. Then you are growing wealth (retirement funds, etc.) instead of just getting a more expensive lease for your car or apartment.

So what you really want to measure is something closer to "savings rate" or "disposable income" or something like that.

I'm open to thoughts on how to practically do this math. It's very relevant when considering job offers in other cities.

That's a good point. It's also worth pointing out that percentages may not matter as much as absolute numbers.

As a contrived example: it's worse to spend 50% of your income on rent than 30%. But if you earn 200k a year and spend 50% of your income on rent, you still have $100k left over. If you earn 100K and spend 30% on rent, you have 70k left over.

Bummer to lose that much to rent, but if you can keep other costs down, you may still accumulate more money by living in the Bay Area.

Lived in Tokyo and realized it wasn't worth it after some time considering the amount of money to be made in the states. In the states, higher salary, lower cost of living, larger homes, more room. I miss Japan, but I don't want to work forever and living and working there just meant I was delaying the point at which I could stop working.

What the fuck @ the section "North America", and then right under all there is is a map of the US...

You must have missed this morning's Executive Order from the White House...

I think there data on Cost of Living is outdated, specifically as it regards Seattle, which has recently seen a significant increase in COL. According to their calculations Seattle is cheaper than DC, however the data I can find online suggests the opposite.

http://www.bestplaces.net/cost-of-living/seattle-wa/washingt...

I don't see taxes listed as a line item in the comparison, which is a huge factor. WA State does not have income tax.

reply


They are using this data for Cost of Living according to the Hired article this article is summarizing.

hired article: https://hired.com/state-of-salaries-2017

cost of living data comes from here: https://www.numbeo.com/cost-of-living/

That helps explain it, thank you. It looks like the root problem is they are using the (excl rent) number, and the recent increase in COL is Seattle has been driven by real estate, so the problem isn't there data, it's how they are applying it.

...and Vancouver, BC doesn't even show up on the radar because our average is roughly $53,000 USD / year.

Might wanna consider outsourcing here. Same time zone as SV, similar culture, speaks English, tight job market means loyal workers.

source: https://www.glassdoor.ca/Salaries/vancouver-software-develop...

USD/CAD as of today: 1.31

I wonder what India would be like - not as high wages, but the most expensive apartments in bangalore are like $700 a month.

reply


I also hoped to see other location than London and Paris as well. Asia, East Europe etc.

I have a much different cost of living equation supporting my decision to live in the bay.

The big expense is obviously rent, which I'm sure they have represented... The average 1 bedroom in Austin around $1,000 and in SF let's say $3,300. Difference of $2,300 * 12 = $27,600. After that, that other $40,000 cost of living difference seems a bit of a stretch.

In SF, my company buys breakfast, lunch, dinner and my transportation to/from work (like many others in this area) so I don't have to factor that into my cost of living. The difference between cost of living adjusted salary tilts toward the SF bay, especially with bay area equity options over what is competitive in Austin (I have no insight into that, I think that would be an interesting study though).

> breakfast, lunch, dinner

That's great if you're young, but there does come a time in many people's lives when they like to spend at least 2 of those meals with spouses and kids.

reply


> After that, that other $40,000 cost of living difference seems a bit of a stretch.

Admittedly doesn't apply to everyone, but childcare varies a lot with cost of living, especially since if all the grandparents are priced out of the city and all your friends are in tiny apartments, it's more likely that you'll need to pay big money for babysitting and such.

SF is bad but not "average $3300 for a 1BR" bad.

To further this point, housing always swallows everything else in these comparisons, because they do a sort of all-things-being-equal comparison.

But all things are rarely equal.

When I moved from a low-COL city to a high-COL city, I chose to live in a much smaller and crappier apartment. Other people might choose to live with roommates. I never had any intention of looking for accommodations equivalent to what's normal in my hometown.

Housing costs are the easiest thing to compare. It's everything else that's less clear.

The article is misleading. The average software engineer salary in Toronto is not $197k CAD. It is closer to $80k, according to online sources like https://www.quora.com/Whats-a-reasonable-salary-for-a-softwa... .

Read the map title, the real salary according to their source is $74K (CAD$ 97K).

The adjustment for Cost of Living in SF is discussed in this thread, it might not be accurate.

Would like to see distributions of desired experience levels for jobs in each city. Unless they're fairly consistent, these numbers will all be skewed by the relative seniority of available roles. I'm not convinced they'd be vastly different but could imagine differences. For example, greater numbers of entry level positions in areas with higher concentrations of industry giants who can effectively train swarms of new grads.

And here I am making $72,000 in New Hampshire...45 minutes from Boston. I have a B.S. in computer engineering and now have 4-5 years of professional experience in software (specializing in DevOps). Am I severely underpaid?

reply


IMO if you're happy where you are, and the cost of living is really low (e.g. you can buy a decent house pretty easily for under 200k), no need to be worried. Otherwise I'd probably leave and work in a big but not overly expensive city. I've seen plenty of job listings in Chicago looking for people with like 2-4 years experience paying 100k+, and the good parts of Chicago are pretty damn nice plus it's a cheap city to live in for its size (e.g. Toronto is always compared to Chicago, but rent is much more affordable in Chicago and you get paid more)

EDIT: Just realized the 74k on Toronto is USD - these numbers seem pretty weird. I know plenty of people making starting salaries in the ballpark of $134k in SF, but you'd be hard pressed (maybe even impossible) to find somebody in Toronto who'd pay you 97k for you first job out of school. I don't know how SF salaries work though - maybe they start out higher, but they still have the same glass ceiling where very, very few people are making >200k as a developer?

Yep. I'm in Plano TX 30 minutes from Dallas. Now increase your salary number by 75%. I have no formal education, however I do have about 11 years of full spectrum full stack experience and am currently in the DevOps space. Forget Dallas and check out Plano/Frisco. It's exploding. Your mileage may vary though because housing prices here are getting ridiculous as well, the worst offender being Dallas.

reply


reply


Meaning, companies which offer free food, transportation, even limited housing, the net effect of cost of living increases could be somewhat offset?

reply


Housing would make a difference in high cost-of-living areas, such as SF, but the others are probably rounding errors with what is, after all, fairly high salaries.

Hah, I'm actually somewhat disappointed. I read "making" as "creating" - as in what people are making app-wise around the world right now.

Free idea if anyone fancies it (I wish I had the time!) - a live update map that sources geo-tagged tweets with a specific hashtag (#ShowHN?)

Would be more clear with "earning" instead of "making," wouldn't it?

Aye, I'd have likely not clicked had it been "earning". Love to see what people are creating, not really fussed about what they're earning

Thank you, we've updated the submission title.

It's utterly stupid that the link goes to TechCrunch instead of the actual study itself: https://hired.com/state-of-salaries-2017

The hired.com page gives a lot more information, including baseline numbers before cost of living adjustments, and doesn't have such a click bait title.

> utterly stupid

We appreciate your concern for the quality of HN (and frustration at linkbait etc.) but please don't do this here. The HN guidelines ask people to post original source, and also ask people not to do name-calling in comments (https://news.ycombinator.com/newsguidelines.html).

Users submit articles from various sources of varying quality. Moderators routinely change urls to better sources when we find them, and edit titles accordingly. No one would love it better than we if users would just follow the site guidelines and we didn't need to do those things, but to try to make things otherwise would be like Canute commanding the waves.

We changed the URL from https://techcrunch.com/2017/02/09/what-software-engineers-ar... to the original report it's cribbed from.

...and the section on race is very interesting:

"When we look at our two largest markets on Hired’s platform, San Francisco and New York, the average African-American candidate on the Hired platform is 49 percent more likely to get hired than the average white person. [...] It's unclear if African American candidates are receiving more offers because of diversity initiatives, a lower preferred salary, or a combination of those and other factors."

Austin and Seattle average salaries of $190K for developers?

And yet SF and NYC are still stuck around $130K, which is only 20% higher than what it was 10 years ago, and these cities are far more expensive to live in?

What's the draw, why don't more developers move to Austin or Seattle?

reply


Real estate is the obvious example. If you want to own a house Seattle's market is still really high relative to the rest of the country (this is probably where Austin makes up a lot of ground), but Seattle is much cheaper than San Francisco.

reply


It would have been useful to show the raw numbers next to the adjusted numbers in the image.

Yeah it makes it hard to compare how you personally are doing.

reply


reply


reply


It's unfortunate that they don't specify what those adjustments are.

Yeah, those would be just as interesting. If not more so.

Those numbers are adjusted to the cost of living in San Francisco, so the comparison is not quite as bad as you think.

But it means that one should really love the Bay Area in order to sacrifice $60K/year of effective income just to live there. I lived in the Bay Area and when faced with this very issue I moved (cost of living being only one factor). It's a special place -- but not that special (for me). That said, for the first 10 years I was there I too was smitten by the place, and assumed I would never want to live anywhere else. Reality caught up with me, which is really a good thing.

reply


reply


reply


reply




