Ask HN: Has the number of people applying to YC gone down?

I am wondering: YC opening applications used to be a big thing, with tons of posts giving advice on how to make a successful application and so on. Now I barely noticed the application process was open. And then YC is asking people to recommend other guys who have not thought about applying... Is that a fact, or is it that I am less concerned myself? Do people still see the startup way as the golden path to richness? Or have people got over the fact that disruption is not that easy, and that we just were in crazy times, and that things are going back to normal entrepreneurship? We don't hear much "make products people love", or "make the world a better place" anymore. There was also a YC post on how to navigate a moderately successful startup. What are your thoughts?