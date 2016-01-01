Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
The Weird World of Expensive Wine (2016)
(
fivethirtyeight.com
)
14 points
by
Tomte
2 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
dredmorbius
37 minutes ago
Mumble something liquid assets exchange values.
How much of this stuff sits in duty-free vault storage?
reply
nosuchthing
32 minutes ago
Ethanol and... juice.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
How much of this stuff sits in duty-free vault storage?
reply