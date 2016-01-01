Hacker News
LIQUiD- open source quantum computing simulator from Microsoft (2016)
(
stationq.github.io
)
22 points
by
pizza
52 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
7 comments
|
favorite
aasseer
29 minutes ago
Surely the very first thing I do with my first quantum computer is to run .NET on it.
misnome
20 minutes ago
I don't think we're at the state where people are trying to run simulations of quantum computing, on quantum computers.
imtinyrick
24 minutes ago
It's not open source as the title says, they just store a crippled version of the binary on Github. Check the "source" directory if you don't believe me. It's almost comical the way it's set up.
ravitation
42 minutes ago
"LIQ𝑈𝑖⏐〉" is a very strange logo...
Doesn't seem terribly legible to me.
daveguy
10 minutes ago
Especially when it shows up as liq<box><box><box><box>.
raziel2701
35 minutes ago
It is for the physicists. The D is a ket...
tregant
28 minutes ago
And the U is a unitary operator (the propagator in this case). "i" is also found everywhere in QM.
