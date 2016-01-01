Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
LIQUiD- open source quantum computing simulator from Microsoft (2016) (stationq.github.io)
22 points by pizza 52 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 7 comments | favorite





Surely the very first thing I do with my first quantum computer is to run .NET on it.

reply


I don't think we're at the state where people are trying to run simulations of quantum computing, on quantum computers.

reply


It's not open source as the title says, they just store a crippled version of the binary on Github. Check the "source" directory if you don't believe me. It's almost comical the way it's set up.

reply


"LIQ𝑈𝑖⏐〉" is a very strange logo...

Doesn't seem terribly legible to me.

reply


Especially when it shows up as liq<box><box><box><box>.

reply


It is for the physicists. The D is a ket...

reply


And the U is a unitary operator (the propagator in this case). "i" is also found everywhere in QM.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: