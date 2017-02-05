Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Rustler – Safe Elixir and Erlang NIFs in Rust (hansihe.com)
36 points by hansihe 2 hours ago | 3 comments





This, IMO, is quite possibly the best instance of "best tool for the job" I've ever seen. Rust is great for writing high-performance code, and Erlang is fantastic for distributed systems.

I've been very excited at Rust's prospects as an alternative to C for extending all sorts of higher-level languages, but I'm most excited at the prospect of combining Rust with Erlang given the latter's focus on reliability. I'd love to figure out where Erlang programmers hang out to ask them what they think about using Rust for NIFs.

#erlang on Freenode.

