Rustler – Safe Elixir and Erlang NIFs in Rust
hansihe.com
36 points
by
hansihe
2 hours ago
moosingin3space
30 minutes ago
This, IMO, is quite possibly the best instance of "best tool for the job" I've ever seen. Rust is great for writing high-performance code, and Erlang is fantastic for distributed systems.
kibwen
28 minutes ago
I've been very excited at Rust's prospects as an alternative to C for extending all sorts of higher-level languages, but I'm most excited at the prospect of combining Rust with Erlang given the latter's focus on reliability. I'd love to figure out where Erlang programmers hang out to ask them what they think about using Rust for NIFs.
dozzie
25 minutes ago
#erlang on Freenode.
