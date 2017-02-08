Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: How to write a tiny compiler (klipse.tech)
36 points by viebel 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 11 comments | favorite





Semi-tangential rant: I went to grad school for compilers, and yet I've been struggling for several months to get started building something real-world. I can build interpreters and parsers in my sleep at this point, but the crucial next step nobody talks about is having a deep knowledge and understanding of the target language that your compiler will be emitting. For a conventional native ahead-of-time compiler that requires knowledge of x86, the ELF format, OS loading and more. I suppose this is why toolkits like LLVM are so popular :/

Kudos for writing a compiler-construction walk-through without running out of steam after the parsing part :-) It's a shame this is where most tutorials end, since codegen is often much more interesting

So you made the whole journey until the last station without taking any breaks. Right?

Nope, I was just curious so I looked at the blog archive and saw you actually published them all

Ah I see! So what station are you for the moment?

I like the idea!

However, I feel the source and target language are too similar. Won't this discourage people? The result code looks like it could have been done in a simpler way, without all the compiler voodoo, by just moving around some parentheses.

Also, the implementation seems to make quite heavy use of external JS libraries. Maybe it is just me, but I'd like to add one NoScript exception for your site, and be done with it, rather than adding exceptions for so many different CDNs.

I see. My blog is powered by the klipse plugin (that I have developed): https://github.com/viebel/klipse

The klipse plugin indeed loads a couple of external scripts - mostly from my github pages domain: viebel.github.io

> a string of code and break it down into an array

break -> breaks

> There a three kinds

a -> are

> starts with a " and end with a "

end -> ends

> couple of tokenizer for a

tokenizer -> tokenizers

> a generic function that tokenize a single

tokenize -> tokenizes

> by means or regular expressions

or -> of

Did you just tokenize that blog post?

what do you mean?

Thx a lot. Fixed!

