So Imagely – Images you can customise easily for blogs or social media
(
soimagely.com
)
1 point
by
nickk81
19 minutes ago
1 comment
nickk81
17 minutes ago
Author here (Nick): We've worked on a side project to help authors of blogs or social media to create images for their content. After noticing it can be difficult to find something suitable when writing our own blog posts. Hope to get some feedback from the HN community. I've been a long time reader of HN, but always in the passive form, so now is the time I'm getting active :) Hope to hear from you guys and girls!
