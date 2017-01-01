Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Zenefits cuts nearly 50% of workforce (businessinsider.com)
The artificial need for ever increasing growth and valuations is so destructive in this town, need to start rethinking some of those attitudes. We just have to hit this weird fake number with no basis in reality, or people's lives get ruined. Why?

I get how capital and return on investment work, but maybe it's time for a different model.

